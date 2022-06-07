P.I. Works and VMware To Bolster O-RAN Adoption and Innovation

P.I. Works' rApps to be interoperable with VMware's Non-Real-Time RIC Platform to enable the automation and optimization of Open RAN networks

RESTON, VA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P.I. Works, the leading provider of AI-driven mobile network management solutions, has announced its rApps are now interoperable with VMware's Non-Real-Time RIC (RAN Intelligent Controller) platform, which will allow for the efficient automation and optimization of both existing and Open RAN mobile network elements. The solution will enable operators to make the shift toward introducing O-RAN into their existing networks.

With 5G technologies being widely deployed across the globe, O-RAN is poised to become the first choice of operators as they overhaul their current Radio Access Networks, especially given it is designed to accommodate multi-vendor equipment through open interfaces. As such, as RAN evolves from the current architecture to Open RAN, automated network management via a standardized Radio Intelligence Controller (RIC) will become essential for CSPs in abstracting the complexity of their heterogeneous networks and thus improving customer experience.

Lakshmi Mandyam, Vice President of Product Management and Partner Ecosystems, Service Provider & Edge, VMware said, "We are committed to delivering world-class network management solutions that not just meet, but exceed customer expectations. Our collaboration with P.I. Works adds advanced automation and optimization capabilities to RIC platform to help service providers make the most of their RAN modernization efforts."

Djakhongir Siradjev, Chief Technology Officer at P.I. Works noted: "As a global provider of mobile network automated management solutions, P.I. Works has always seen the need for open and standardized network landscapes in order to achieve the interoperability and thus efficiency needed to maximize subscriber experiences. We believe that our collaboration with VMware will pave way for this within the O-RAN ecosystem and drive innovation to build a better, more sustainable future for the industry."

