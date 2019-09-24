P2P Global Launches Platform Connecting Top Technology Solution Providers

CLEVELAND, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- P2P Global, a collaborative marketplace for top technology solution providers, announced the release of an open ecosystem platform.

John Guido, CEO of P2P Global, stated that "IT solutions are now more multi-faceted than ever and no one vendor or solution provider is delivering the entire customer solution. P2P Global's value proposition resulted from the understanding that customers prefer a single solution provider yet are demanding more specialized skills."

No one can be an expert across all of today's technologies, and so provider-to-provider—or P2P—partnerships are required to fill skill gaps. Solution providers can benefit from P2P collaboration, but, until now, there hasn't been a single platform to do everything, including:

Expertise discovery across all major technology vendors

across all major technology vendors Easy contract facilitation to promote trust and confidence

An intuitive user experience to foster coordination, speed, and scale

P2P Global is the first marketplace where you can create and respond to complex IT projects and find that perfect match to fill skill gaps. With P2P Global you can manage all your client's IT needs by building your ecosystem of on-demand expertise.

P2P Global's technology-enabled platform matches solution providers based on proper credentials and demonstrated experience that fits the project opportunity. Features of the new platform include:

Members, as an Opportunity Creator, may post a project opportunity with specific skill requirements.

P2P Global search functionality uses data science to match firms based on their skills.

A member of the matched firm, as an Opportunity Responder, may respond with a proposal.

P2P Global curates a shortlist of candidates for the Opportunity Creator's review and final selection.

The P2P Global platform is a collaborative marketplace designed with solution providers' input. One early adopter is Sam Fatigato, CEO of Coda Global, who remarked that he has "found that our company gains credibility with clients when we focus on what we do really well and avoid the temptation to be all things to all people. At the same time, we gain relevance when we can bring forward a vetted, qualified partner with skills to complement our work with the client." Fatigato continues that the "P2P Global marketplace helps facilitate identifying and procuring these specialized skills and promoting a mutual trust relationship, bringing speed and reducing friction in the process."

To learn more or to become a member of the P2P ecosystem, visit P2P Global.

About P2P Global

P2P Global is a collaborative marketplace for top technology solution providers. It's the first marketplace where you can create and respond to complex IT projects—finding that perfect match to fill skill gaps. Providers can manage all client's IT needs by building an ecosystem of on-demand expertise accessible by other members. For more information, please visit P2P Global.

