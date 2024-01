P3 Health Partners Reaffirms 2023 Guidance, Sees 2024 Revenue Above View; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) reaffirmed guidance for 2023 and announced guidance for 2024.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, the company still expects revenue to be in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion, and Medicare Advantage Members of 115,000 to 120,000. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $1.22 billion for fiscal year 2023. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For full-year 2024, the company projects revenue to be between $1.45 billion and $1.55 billion. Analysts expect revenue of $1.41 billion for full-year 2024. Medicare Advantage Members are expected to be in the range of 125,000 to 135,000.

PIII closed Tuesday's regular trading at $1.35 up $0.01 or 0.75%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further gained $0.17 or 12.59%.

