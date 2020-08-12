P3 HVAC Software Expands Financing Options Due to COVID-19

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P3 HVAC Software announces it now provides HVAC contractors financing options on home air conditioning services and repairs in response to the recent financial challenges consumers are facing due to COVID-19. Previously, repair or service calls required payment in full.

"We're excited to be partnering with GreenSky Financing at a time when money is tight, cashflow is unpredictable, and temperatures are at an all-time high," says Brian Starzec, P3 HVAC Software CEO. "We understand HVAC contractors are in need of more tools in their toolbox to aid homeowners during this unpredictable time. Contractors report up to 50% more sales when offering financing."

While many HVAC service providers offer financing, most options are typically limited to the purchase of new air conditioning or heating units. Now, in anticipation of an economic crunch, coupled with the great need for unit repairs and maintenance in the height of summer, P3 HVAC Software is partnering with Greensky to offer financing for HVAC repairs, services, and new unit purchases.

Through this partnership with the GreenSky Loan Program, an industry leader in home improvement financing, P3 HVAC Software is able to offer contractors a way to close more sales by providing consumers a credit decision in seconds and immediate funding upon authorization.

"This new financing option will allow homeowners to get the service they need with flexible payment options, while helping our HVAC contractors build stability into their businesses during a challenging time," says Starzec.

With the mobile-friendly interface and paperless application process, work can be done on a primary residence, vacation home, rental property, or other location and ordered from anywhere in the country.

P3 HVAC Software's latest financing offer is a part of the company's larger initiative to find innovative solutions to support contractors and consumers during these trying times. P3 HVAC Software launched contactless service options shortly after the pandemic began.

To learn more about how P3 HVAC Software is supporting contractors and consumers in this era of unprecedented change, visit HVACbusinesssolutions.com.

About P3 HVAC Software

P3 HVAC Software is a leading field management software, made specifically for HVAC dealers. Focused on growing smaller companies consisting of 2-10 technicians, P3 HVAC Software supports the complete workflow of all HVAC dealers' business, dispatching, customer presentation and invoicing needs. Offering the industry's most tailored HVAC software at an affordable price, P3 enables clients to improve their business and sales immediately. P3 HVAC Software was developed from Picture Perfect Pricing, a proprietary flat-rate pricing material in business for over 30 years. P3 HVAC Software seamlessly creates proposals integrating financing options with its good-better-best proposal equipment sales module. P3 HVAC Software has been a technology platform for almost 10 years. P3 HVAC Software is owned by HVAC Business Solutions, LLC which has been in business since 2008. For more information, please visit us at p3hvacsoftware.com, or for financing information, visit: greensky.com/sponsor/hvacbusinesssolutions

