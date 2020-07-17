P3C Media Hires Industry Executive Jennifer Hara as Program Director

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P3C Media is pleased to announce that it has hired industry veteran Jennifer Hara as its new Program Director. Founded in 2012, P3C Media's portfolio of project delivery events attracts senior representatives from the public sector, as well as the higher education, healthcare, aviation, transportation, construction, legal, and financial markets.

Jennifer's extensive background in building training programs and providing consulting services to both domestic and international federal, state, regional and municipal government institutions and agencies brings unique public and private sector experience and market knowledge to the P3C Team. She joins the company from The Institute for Public-Private Partnerships (IP3) where she served as Director of P3 services.

"I am very excited to be joining the P3C team!" said Ms. Hara. "Continuing to provide clients in the market with opportunities for learning about transactions and advance complex projects is the perfect match for my technical skills, market knowledge, and passion for creating connections. I look forward to helping to grow P3C's role in the market and working with our partners."

"We are extremely fortunate to have someone with Jennifer's expertise and experience join our team." adds Eric Iravani, P3C Executive Director. "As we work to bring industry and project owners together during this unprecedented time, the importance of innovative project delivery methods and the role of P3 in meeting many public infrastructure priorities has only becomes more apparent. We welcome Jennifer in her new role to drive dialog and P3 education, while collaborating with public agency and industry leaders on new approaches to long-standing development and operational challenges."

Jennifer has an M.A. in International Affairs, with a concentration in economics and international business from The George Washington University. She also has a B.A. in Spanish and International Politics from Seattle University, and is a Certified Public-Private Partnership Professional.

Jennifer lives in Washington, DC and will be located in the Rockville, MD office of Access Intelligence, P3C Media's parent company.

About P3C Media

P3C Media, a division of Access Intelligence, LLC., is the leading host of P3 project delivery events around the nation. Led by their flagship Public-Private Partnership Conference, the company organizes virtual and in-person events across a growing number of infrastructure verticals, including The P3 Water Summit, The P3 Airport Summit, The P3 Higher Education Summit, The P3 Government Conference, The Healthcare Project Delivery Conference and the Convention, Sports & Entertainment Facilities Conference.

About Access Intelligence

Access Intelligence is a privately held b-to-b media and information company headquartered in Rockville, MD, serving the marketing, media, PR, cable, healthcare management, defense, energy, infrastructure, engineering, satellite and aviation markets. Leading brands include Ad Exchanger, AdMonsters, ChemicalEngineering, Cynopsis, Cablefax, Chief Marketer, Defense Daily, Event Marketer, Folio:, LeadsCon, POWER and Via Satellite. Market-leading conferences and trade shows include P3C Conferences, LeadsCon, AdMonsters OPS and Publisher Summits, The Folio: Show, Experiential Marketing Summit, Global Connected Aircraft Summit, SATELLITE 2020, OR Manager Conference, LDC Gas Forums, Clean Gulf, Connected Plant Conference and ELECTRIC POWER Conference & Exhibition.

