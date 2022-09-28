P4 Diagnostix® Partners with Pierian to Launch Somatic Testing

P4 Enhances their NGS capabilities to offer Precision Medicine to their patients

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P4 Diagnostix®, a network of nationally recognized laboratories ("P4"), will be partnering with Pierian, a global leader in advanced clinical genomics technology and services, to launch somatic testing for prostate cancer patients.

Using the Illumina TruSight Oncology 500 cancer panel, P4 and Pierian will expand P4's Urology NGS services to incorporate somatic testing which will complement P4's current germline testing product, UroSeq®. The testing will launch at P4's Indianapolis laboratory.

"Precision medicine is a game-changer for patients diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer," stated Gay Bush, PhD, Director of Operations for P4 Indianapolis. "This post biopsy information helps physicians gain a deeper understanding of available therapy options, creating improved clinical outcomes on this patient population."

Dr. Bush added, "The interest in NGS testing has grown substantially for urologists so the addition of somatic testing was a natural evolution for P4 and our clients who are already using UroSeq for germline testing."

"Our partnership with P4 is a strong demonstration of the importance of Precision Medicine in a growing number of clinical settings" said Lindsay Mateo, Chief Business Officer at Pierian. "We are proud to be partnered with such a leading-edge organization and confident that together we will increase access to genomics and continue to positively impact patient care."

Since 2020, P4 has worked with urology practices nationwide to incorporate germline testing into their post-prostate biopsy workflow. P4 provides consulting and other pathology lab services to many of the Large Urology Group Practice Association (LUGPA) organizations.

About P4 Diagnostix®

P4 Diagnostix® is a network of nationally recognized testing and diagnostic facilities integrated into one unified lab services organization, offering clients unparalleled access to connectivity, healthcare resources and consultative partnerships. P4 is made up of these industry-leading companies: Theranostix, Long Island Pathology, Platinum Pathology, Metamark Laboratories and P4 Clinical.

P4's progressive integration of diagnostic testing and office workflow is rooted in partnership with VitalAxis, an industry-leader in the delivery of healthcare informatics. For more information, visit www.p4dx.com.

About Pierian

Pierian is a partner in precision medicine, enabling clinicians and medical facilities to advance clinical genomics programs and modernize patient care. Pierian was founded on a belief in the potential of genomics to transform human health, and they are working to ensure that communities anywhere can experience the benefits. Pierian curates the world's genetic knowledge, and their advanced interpretation technology combines this knowledgebase with adaptive learning algorithms that connect diverse sources of information through machine learning. When applied in clinical settings the Pierian platform is paired with enabling services which support workflow design, implementation, validation, interpretation and reimbursement. For more information, visit www.pieriandx.com.

