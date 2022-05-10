PA Consulting is proud to partner with Stanford Biodesign's Robert Howard Next Step Award

NEW YORK , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PA Consulting (PA), the consultancy that's bringing ingenuity to life, is proud to sponsor the Robert Howard Next Step Award run through the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign. The award will help teams of aspiring health technology innovators advance their projects by providing design and engineering consulting services, including a design process or regulatory advising session with the PA Consulting team and a focused two-week "design sprint." During the sprint, the PA Consulting team will provide the winning Stanford Biodesign team assistance with branding, product design, engineering and development to advance the awardees' health technology concept to the next level.

John Edson, US Head of Design and Engineering at PA Consulting, said: "We are honored to sponsor this meaningful innovation effort connected to the Stanford Biodesign program. The Robert Howard Next Step Award has helped propel more than a dozen teams toward product success, touching millions of patients with their life-changing health innovations. PA's sponsorship will help empower the next generation of innovators to bring ingenious health technologies to life in areas of unmet need."

Awards are open to any student, fellow, post-doc, visiting student researcher, faculty member currently enrolled in a Biodesign course or program. Winners are selected each May, and the award is presented at the Stanford Biodesign Innovation Fellowship graduation ceremony in early June.

Click here for more information and to apply for the Robert Howard Next Step Award.

About Robert Howard

Robert Howard (1962-2011) served as Vice President of Engineering at LUNAR for 15 years. He was a Stanford Alumnus (MSME '86) and served as a lecturer in the Department of Product Design. Robert loved helping people, teaching, tinkering, making the impossible possible, designing healthcare products, and being involved in the Stanford community - in particular the Biodesign program. In 2011, Stanford Biodesign and LUNAR established this memorial award in Robert's name, and this year PA Consulting has taken over its sponsorship.

