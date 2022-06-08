|
PA Consulting's latest leadership report shares five strategies that can help organizations and their people thrive
How to be a reviver: Five lessons for the C-Suite towards positively different leadership
NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two in three leaders say they urgently need to refine their leadership approach as workforces look to them to lead the way post-COVID-19, according to new report findings from PA Consulting (PA), the consultancy that's bringing ingenuity to life.
The report, A New Way to Lead, identifies what ingenious leadership looks like, and shows that there are concrete ways of leading that make a tangible difference to the health and happiness of an organization, and wider society. However, leaders who do not put these behaviors into practice risk becoming irrelevant and ineffective.
To better understand the behaviors driving leadership, PA surveyed over 300 business leaders from across the US, UK, and Europe, and developed a snapshot of the issues leaders are facing. The data highlights a worrying split between revivers and survivors:
- over half of the respondents (56%) identified as 'revivers' – leaders focused on continued acceleration, transformation, and investment in growth and innovation. Most revivers originated from the UK and are leaders of tomorrow (those at Director/Head Of level (64%). Revivers tended to come from the Financial Services (73%), or Consumer, Retail and Manufacturing sectors (63%).
- inversely, 44% of respondents identified as 'survivors' – those focused on cost reduction and sustaining pace of change – were likelier to originate from the Nordics or Netherlands (51% and 52%, respectively), or to be C-level leaders (51%). Survivors tended to come from the Government & Public Sector (63%) and Defense & Security sectors (60%).
Leaders focused on survival risk being left behind. Here's how to be a reviver
The report highlights five key steps that can transform leadership behavior:
Rachael Brassey, Global Lead for People & Change at PA Consulting, says: "Leadership is relevant to everyone, regardless of seniority or rank. Leaders who stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic were able to inspire a new-found resilience and responsiveness in their teams. The leadership that today and tomorrow demands calls for a subtle shift, and leaders need to nurture optimism, empower teams, build an evolving organization, and seek inspiration in surprising places to carve out a competitive advantage."
Charlene Li, Chief Research Officer at PA Consulting, adds: "As companies move out of the pandemic, they need to decide if they want to be a survivor or a reviver. Now is the time to reexamine leadership styles and prepare for the road ahead. The key action every leader should take is to step out of the comfort zone and into the growth zone to stretch, but not stress, themselves and the team."
Click here to read the full A New Way To Lead report
PA surveyed leaders across the US, UK, Nordics and the Netherlands – speaking to more than 300 leaders about their leadership challenges and the traits and methods they employ to seize new opportunities. Half of these leaders were at the C-Suite level (leaders of today), the other half were directors or heads of department (leaders of tomorrow).About PA Consulting
We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future. As strategies, technologies and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough use of technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. An innovation and transformation consultancy, we are over 4000 specialists in consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government and public services, health and life sciences, and transport. Our people are strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers and technologists. We operate globally from offices across the UK, US, Netherlands and Nordics. Discover more at paconsulting.com and connect with PA on LinkedIn and Twitter. PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life.
