Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.09.2022 20:34:00

Pablo Alborán announces 2022 theater tour in the US and Puerto Rico

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pablo Alborán, one of the most important  and popular Spanish artists of recent years, celebrates his nomination for the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards in the category of Record of the Year with his most recent album CASTILLO DE ARENA.

Pablo Alborán announces 2022 theater tour in the US and Puerto Rico

Alboran also celebrates his tour that has been "sold out" in Europe. Now Alboran sets course to bring his music this fall to Latin America and the United States.

This sold-out "theater tour" in Miami and New York will also be in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Puerto Rico.

It is a special personal invitation from Pablo Alborán to enjoy and savor the best of his music, with exceptional conditions and with the greatest simplicity. A wonderful unique opportunity to discover a new dimension of his work with all five senses.

MOREINFORMATION ABOUT TOUR @ WWW.PABLOALBORAN.ES

US Theater Tour 2022 @pabloalboran Under Production of @emporiogroup

Dates:
November 09 - LOS ANGELES
Orpheum Theater

November 13 - SAN FRANCISCO
The Warfield

November 19 - MIAMI - "Sold out"
JLKC

November 20 - NEW YORK – "sold out"
The Town

November 23 - PUERTO RICO
Coca-Cola Music Hall

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

LAX https://www.ticketmaster.com/pablo-alborantickets/artist/1948520

San Franciscohttps://www.axs.com/events/431427/pablo-alboran-gira-de-teatros-2022-tickets

Puerto Rico (Tickets by Ticketera)

Contact info: For Press & publicity please reach out to Marianne Mendieta- m4music@live.com

Emporio Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pablo-alboran-announces-2022-theater-tour-in-the-us-and-puerto-rico-301634696.html

SOURCE Emporio Group

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Sitzung in Rot -- DAX schließt nach wechselhaftem Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Verlusten
Der ATX notierte am Mittwoch im Minus. Der deutsche Markt gab seine Verluste zum Handelsschluss ab. Anleger in den USA wagen sich am Mittwoch aus der Reserve. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen