|
27.09.2022 20:34:00
Pablo Alborán announces 2022 theater tour in the US and Puerto Rico
MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pablo Alborán, one of the most important and popular Spanish artists of recent years, celebrates his nomination for the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards in the category of Record of the Year with his most recent album CASTILLO DE ARENA.
Alboran also celebrates his tour that has been "sold out" in Europe. Now Alboran sets course to bring his music this fall to Latin America and the United States.
This sold-out "theater tour" in Miami and New York will also be in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Puerto Rico.
It is a special personal invitation from Pablo Alborán to enjoy and savor the best of his music, with exceptional conditions and with the greatest simplicity. A wonderful unique opportunity to discover a new dimension of his work with all five senses.
MOREINFORMATION ABOUT TOUR @ WWW.PABLOALBORAN.ES
US Theater Tour 2022 @pabloalboran Under Production of @emporiogroup
Dates:
November 09 - LOS ANGELES
Orpheum Theater
November 13 - SAN FRANCISCO
The Warfield
November 19 - MIAMI - "Sold out"
JLKC
November 20 - NEW YORK – "sold out"
The Town
November 23 - PUERTO RICO
Coca-Cola Music Hall
Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.
LAX https://www.ticketmaster.com/pablo-alborantickets/artist/1948520
San Franciscohttps://www.axs.com/events/431427/pablo-alboran-gira-de-teatros-2022-tickets
Puerto Rico (Tickets by Ticketera)
Contact info: For Press & publicity please reach out to Marianne Mendieta- m4music@live.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pablo-alboran-announces-2022-theater-tour-in-the-us-and-puerto-rico-301634696.html
SOURCE Emporio Group
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung in Rot -- DAX schließt nach wechselhaftem Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Verlusten
Der ATX notierte am Mittwoch im Minus. Der deutsche Markt gab seine Verluste zum Handelsschluss ab. Anleger in den USA wagen sich am Mittwoch aus der Reserve. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte in Rot.