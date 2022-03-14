Pacaso Debuts First-Ever Global Advertising Campaign, "Own It"

BBH USA and Mediahub Selected as Agencies of Record for Leading Second Home Real Estate Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, today debuts "Own It," the company's inaugural national advertising campaign, in collaboration with its two newly appointed agency partners: award-winning creative agency BBH USA, and decorated global media agency Mediahub .

The global media campaign will launch on March 14, 2022, in strategic markets in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Sweden. In conjunction with the launch of Own It, Pacaso is pleased to announce BBH USA and Mediahub as its creative and media agencies of record, respectively.

In partnership with creative agency BBH USA, the creative platform Own It was inspired by the emotional pull surrounding what it means to truly own something. Pacaso is a category-creating brand, giving people the opportunity to own a luxury second home for ⅛ the cost. The Own It campaign was filmed at some of Pacaso's amazing properties and brings to life the spirit of Pacaso owners who are proud to own their second homes.

"Own It is the intersection of our owners' approach to life, as well as a summation of the modern and more sustainable approach to second home ownership that Pacaso provides," said Pacaso CMO Whitney Curry. "Our inaugural campaign speaks to the Pacaso mission of making second home ownership possible and enjoyable for more people. Our partners, BBH USA and Mediahub, are perfectly positioned to help propel Pacaso's brand growth."

"We're excited to kick off our AOR relationship with a breakthrough inaugural national campaign for Pacaso that is both aspirational, yet obtainable," said Amani Duncan, CEO of BBH USA. "From our earliest meetings with Pacaso, we knew we had something special with the Own It creative platform."

Pacaso generated nearly $300 million in revenue in 2021, the company's first full year, and sold approximately 400 Pacaso units, among many other noteworthy brand milestones. The company plans to expand to more than 30 new second home destinations in 2022. To date, Pacaso operates in more than 35 top second home destinations in the U.S. and Europe.

"We love Pacaso's brand mission and are thrilled to partner with them for this next phase of their growth," said Sean Corcoran, U.S. CEO, Mediahub.

The campaign was produced by JOJX. All of Pacaso's TV ads can be found on youtube.com/c/PacasoHomes.

For media inquiries, please contact cbruchey@pacaso.com.

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in more than 35 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

Learn more about Pacaso and view listings at Pacaso.com and connect with @PacasoHomes on Instagram and Twitter .

About BBH USA

BBH USA "zags" where other agencies "zig," making ambitious ideas for ambitious clients that sits at the heart of culture, advertising and entertainment. Leveraging the power of creativity for outsized impact on culture and business growth, BBH USA works with some of the most innovative marketers in the world, including Google, Linkedin, Netflix, Barbie, Walmart, Hulu, Samsung, Lionsgate, Pernod Ricard, Marvel and Brighthouse Financial. For more information, visit bbh-usa.com.

About Mediahub Worldwide

Mediahub is a global media planning and buying company with over 900 employees worldwide. We are an award-winning agency built for challenger brands or companies who are disrupting the status quo and want a media agency that disrupts the norms of media. Our smart and nimble organization consists of key verticals including I+A (Insight + Action comms group), P3 (programmatic, search and social group), andour creative media group, the R+D (Radical + Disruptive) Lab, which specializes in working with avant-garde media partners to develop ideas that consumers seek out, share and talk about. Mediahub was named Adweek's 2018 U.S. Media Agency of the Year and Ad Age's 2019 and 2020 Media Agency of the Year.

Mediahub is one of the three major Interpublic media agencies (NYSE: IPG) and as a result is powered by the buying and intelligence power of Magna Global and the data and tech backbone of Kinesso.

For more information, visit us at www.mediahubww.com or follow @MediahubWW.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacaso-debuts-first-ever-global-advertising-campaign-own-it-301501295.html

SOURCE Pacaso