Pacaso Launches Innovative Luxury Second Home Co-ownership Platform in Lake Arrowhead, California

Second home marketplace expands as a response to strong demand for locally-relevant second homes with outdoor activities

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, today announced that it has expanded its service to Lake Arrowhead, Calif.

"In the first half of 2022, we saw and continue to see second home buyers interested in locally-relevant destinations that feature outdoor attractions, many located along waterfronts, just like Lake Arrowhead," said Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison. "We're thrilled to continue to help more families have the opportunity to call special communities like this one 'home' with Pacaso's unique co-ownership model."

Pacaso's first listing in the area is a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom lakefront home offering an expansive deck with stunning views of Lake Arrowhead, an easy, direct walk to the shore, and a slip boat dock. The lake views take center stage at this home with floor-to-ceiling windows and two expansive outdoor living spaces — a second-level open-air deck with a fire pit and a lower-level covered patio. The interior gathering spaces feature an open floor plan, two fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and a wet bar. The home has a two-car garage for owners.

"Located on prestigious West Shore Road, our first Pacaso home in Lake Arrowhead is close to hiking, bicycling, skiing and fishing. Lake Arrowhead has long been a getaway destination for these amenities, but also for its ease of access from drive-to metros like Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego counties. I'm excited to give families an opportunity to get a lot more for their money without sacrificing on the quality of their home or proximity to outdoor activities," said Joe Maehler, chief acquisitions officer, Pacaso.

Pacaso partners with all interested real estate agents and brokerages in markets where it operates. Real estate agents representing buyers who purchase a share of a Pacaso home receive a 3% referral commission, plus Pacaso equity in the form of 500 RSUs. Agents in California who are interested in working with Pacaso can learn more on the company's website.

To see all available homes, please visit the Pacaso website

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

