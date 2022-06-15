Pacaso Partners with UrbanSitter to Create the Most Seamless Way for Families with Children to Enjoy Second Home Ownership

Pacaso Strengthens its Category-Leading Suite of Family-Friendly Second Home™ Offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacaso , the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, announces a new partnership with UrbanSitter, an online and mobile service that makes it easier than ever for parents to find, book and pay for trusted childcare, to offer families effortless, turnkey Family-Friendly Second Home™ living. The alignment with the childcare leader strengthens Pacaso's commitment to deliver enriching experiences for the whole family and is the latest in the company's category-leading suite of Family-Friendly Second Home offerings.

The new partnership will offer all Pacaso homeowners access to UrbanSitter's convenient network of background-checked babysitters, including a credit that can be used for UrbanSitter Membership and paying sitters.

"Both Pacaso and UrbanSitter deliver quality experiences for families and provide solutions to make family life a bit easier and more enjoyable," said Lynn Perkins, CEO and co-founder of UrbanSitter. "We are proud to partner with Pacaso to help provide a childcare network for their owners to make their second home stays more enjoyable."

"Pacaso's mission to enrich lives is a promise that extends to the entire family. We are making an intentional investment in building best-in-class experiences for families with our suite of Family-Friendly Second Home amenities," said Pacaso Chief Marketing Officer Whitney Curry. "Many Pacaso owners are enjoying their home with kids or grandkids. They crave family time, but also value the ability to sneak away for a date night or adult evening. Our new partnership with UrbanSitter makes that process seamless."

With in-home essentials, a variety of family-friendly features, and inviting living spaces, each Pacaso home is designed to facilitate memorable family moments without any hassle. Pacaso thoughtfully and strategically applies customer-driven insights and owner feedback to create best-in-class Family-Friendly Second Homes for parents and grandparents, making it easier for families to prepare for their stays and focus on spending quality time together. Pacaso homes are designed for children of all ages, from babies and toddlers needing specialized gear, to teenagers seeking Instagram-worthy moments in the pool. For families seeking welcoming spaces to make connections and create traditions, Pacaso provides the most seamless way for families to enjoy second home ownership.

Additional Family-Friendly Second Home amenities Pacaso delivers include:

Family-Friendly Essentials

Every Pacaso home includes kid-speciﬁc supplies like an extendable baby gate, outlet covers, baby monitor and Pack 'n Play. Select homes feature bunk beds. These details help keep the youngest in the family comfortable and provide peace of mind for parents. Every kitchen is stocked with countertop appliances like multicookers, stand mixers and blenders, as well as high-end pots, pans, pizza stones, measuring sets and bakeware, kid-friendly dinnerware, cutlery, high chairs and booster seats — essentials for creating and enjoying family-friendly meals. Beds are ﬁtted with quality linens, luxurious duvets and assorted pillows. Bathrooms are stocked with plenty of towels, hair dryers, a scale and magnifying mirror, and basic toiletries like shampoo, conditioner, body wash and soap.

See the full list of 200+ home amenities available within all Pacaso second homes here .

In-Home Entertainment

All Pacaso homes contain classic family games like backgammon, Giant Jenga, and playing cards. Select properties feature amenities such as ping pong and pool tables, arcade games, movie theaters, designer pool ﬂoats and sleds for added fun. Kayaks and paddle boards are provided at select coastal and lake homes.

Pacaso homes are located in desirable destinations close to local shops, restaurants, attractions, and countless outdoor activities. Many mountain homes feature direct access to ski lifts, desert homes offer year-round sunshine, and coastal retreats are just minutes from the beach.

Indoor-Outdoor Gathering Spaces

Pacaso provides owners with a second home that is both beautiful and functional. Each Pacaso features modern touches, luxury furnishings, and unique accents that complement the home's architectural style and layout, balancing modern design with comfort to create livable luxury.

Pacaso second homes with outdoor living spaces come equipped with gas grills, dinnerware, lounge chairs and umbrellas, providing ultimate relaxation and outdoor fun for the family. Select Pacaso homes feature spacious decks, jacuzzis and pools, putting greens, and basketball or tennis courts. Interior and exterior spaces offer families comfortable spaces that feel at once exceptional and inviting.

For more information about Pacaso and to explore available Family-Friendly Second Homes , please visit www.pacaso.com.

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated ﬁnancing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in 40 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certiﬁed as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

About UrbanSitter

UrbanSitter is an app and website that's making it easier than ever for parents to find, book and pay for trusted childcare, from date nights to full-time care. Only UrbanSitter taps into a parent's personal network to connect them with sitters of friends, co-workers, moms groups and parents from their kid's school — to find a sitter they trust. When parents need a last-minute sitter, UrbanSitter comes to the rescue with average response times under three minutes. With over 1 million registered users in more than 50 cities, UrbanSitter is solving the childcare dilemma for families everywhere.

