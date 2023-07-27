Pacaso's 'Esperanza' in Los Cabos Makes History as Fastest-Selling Pacaso

Co-Ownership Leader Facilitates Hassle-Free Second Home Ownership in Mexico by Offering Financing Options for American Buyers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the leading real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, is excited to announce that Esperanza , its remarkable property in Los Cabos, has become the fastest-selling Pacaso home in the company's history. Prior to being officially listed on the marketplace, all eight ownership interests for Esperanza were sold during the presale phase. This milestone highlights the appeal of international real estate and co-ownership as a contemporary and sought-after approach to owning a luxury second home. Pacaso facilitates seamless American ownership in Mexico by handling the Mexican trust process and offers a unique solution to financing challenges.

Esperanza , located within the prestigious Punta Ballena gated community, is a recently renovated four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home that provides a resort-style living experience. The ocean-view property boasts a range of amenities, including a grill, private pool, jacuzzi, and comfortable lounge seating. The ensuite bedrooms on the first level open up to terraces, providing direct access to the outdoor-living area. The upper level features a primary suite, fully-equipped kitchen and light-filled great room that lead to shaded decks for the ultimate indoor-outdoor living experience. Homeowners have access to a beach club, conveniently located within a two-minute walk or short golf cart drive away, where they can enjoy a gym, restaurant, pool, and jacuzzi.

In direct response to buyer demand, a three bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom Cabo home will soon be available on the Pacaso marketplace. This condo-style home, to be expertly designed by the Pacaso in-house design team, is located on the ground floor of Las Ventanas, a Rosewood Resort in Los Cabos. Pacaso owners will enjoy access to the resort's exceptional amenities.

"At Pacaso, we understand that financing can be extremely difficult for homes in Cabo, and we offer a solution that not many others provide to make ownership in Mexico seamless," said Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder, Austin Allison. "Since our expansion into Cabo last year, we have warmly welcomed many happy families to their second home, and the continued strong demand for co-ownership, particularly in Mexico, comes as no surprise. Looking ahead, we're excited to introduce even more inventory to our marketplace, catering to those who are searching for their own slice of happiness."

Since its October 2020 launch, Pacaso has risen as the undisputed industry leader in co-ownership, transforming and streamlining the way in which people buy and own a second home with its tech-enabled marketplace. With a presence in 40 destination communities worldwide, the combined value of Pacaso homes has surged past an impressive threshold of $1 billion and over 1,500 owners.

Pacaso recently introduced a range of new homes in the United States within its leading co-ownership marketplace, including Home Run and Majestic in Lake Tahoe, West District in Jackson, Wyoming, a forthcoming home in Vail , and Southern California homes Pacific Place and Desert Ridge located in the greater Newport Beach and Palm Springs areas.

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make second homes possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in 40 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

Learn more about Pacaso and view listings at Pacaso.com and connect with @PacasoHomes on Instagram and Twitter .

