|
25.01.2022 14:05:01
Paccar Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Income, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $511.4 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $405.8 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.6% to $6.30 billion from $5.14 billion last year.
Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $511.4 Mln. vs. $405.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.47 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q4): $6.30 Bln vs. $5.14 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Paccar Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.01.22
|Ausblick: Paccar gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
01.12.21
|PACCAR Inc. Will Drive More Profits (Forbes)