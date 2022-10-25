Paccar Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $769.4M, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $380.5 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.1% to $6.69 billion from $4.74 billion last year.

Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $769.4M. vs. $380.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.21 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.99 -Revenue (Q3): $6.69 Bln vs. $4.74 Bln last year.