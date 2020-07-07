PACE Funding Group expands innovative energy efficiency finance offering into State of Missouri with the Missouri Clean Energy District

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PACE Funding Group expanded its geographical footprint into the State of Missouri through a partnership with the Missouri Clean Energy District bringing cost-saving financial options for environmentally-friendly upgrades to Missouri property owners in 95 Cities. The vote by the Missouri Clean Energy District took place on June 17, 2020 and offers residential property owners the chance to take advantage of PACE Funding Group's lower interest rates for renewable energy and energy efficiency upgrades through PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) financing.

"We are committed to providing Missouri homeowners with a simple way to finance upgrades that improve properties while saving energy and money," said Robert Giles, CEO of PACE Funding "And we will do so in a conservative manner that protects consumers and other stakeholders. We are excited to offer the region the lowest cost PACE financing option and best processes to improve the value of their homes as well as create good-paying, local contractor jobs." said Giles.

John Harris, Director of Finance for Missouri Clean Energy District said "we look forward to working with PACE Funding to roll out a residential PACE program in our member communities throughout the State of Missouri. We were impressed with the company's culture of high consumer protection standards and its success in improving the local housing stock in California and Florida."

About Missouri Clean Energy District: The Missouri Clean Energy District (MCED.MO.gov) is a political subdivision of the state, authorized to provide unlimited capital and make funding available to all property owners for the purpose of improving the state's energy footprint and quality of the built environment.

About the Company: PACE Funding Group, LLC is a leading renewable energy and energy efficiency financing provider with a focus on consumer protection and conservatism, and the only company in the space backed by a chartered bank. The company's Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing enables property owners to invest in their buildings and a healthier environment. PACE has proven to be a successful tool for supporting public policy initiatives across the country, without the use of taxpayer funds. While PACE programs are enabled by state legislation and must be approved by local governments, PACE Funding is not a government program.

Based in Los Gatos, California, PACE Funding Group has assisted more than 9,000 homeowners and their families. They work with the California Statewide Communities Development Authority (CSCDA) and the Western Riverside Council of Governments (WRCOG). Outside of California, PACE Funding Group has partnered with the Florida PACE Funding Agency (FPFA).For more information contact Rachel Hobbs at rachel@pacefunding.com , or at www.pacefunding,com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pace-funding-group-expands-innovative-energy-efficiency-finance-offering-into-state-of-missouri-with-the-missouri-clean-energy-district-301088728.html

SOURCE PACE Funding Group, LLC