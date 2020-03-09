PACENation Announces Featured Speakers for the 2020 PACENation Summit in Columbus, OH

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PACENation announced today the featured speakers for the 2020 PACENation Summit, the national event dedicated to Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE). PACE is a voluntary financing option that enables property owners to make critical energy, water and resilience upgrades to their homes and businesses.

The Summit will be held in Columbus, OH from March 30-April 1, and will feature over 25 sessions and collaborative workshops with over 90 expert speakers, including capital providers, state and federal policy makers, commercial property owners and representatives from the largest PACE markets across the country. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in multiple networking receptions, including a She-PACE reception for women working in PACE, an offsite reception sponsored by Bricker & Eckler, a live PACE project tour, and more. To see the full agenda and learn more about the Summit, visit https://pacenation.org/events.

Featured Speakers:

Yaphett El-Amin is the Executive Director of MOKAN Construction Contractors Assistance Center and President of Efficacy Consulting and Development. A former Missouri state legislator, Yaphett has more than 20 years' experience in the construction industry, specializing in minority business support and workforce development. Over the past 8 years, Yaphett has also built more than 200 affordable housing units for seniors and working families directly in urban communities.

W. Craig Fugate served as President Barack Obama's FEMA Administrator from May 2009 to January 2017. Previously, he served as Florida Governor Jeb Bush's Emergency Management Director from 2001-2009. Fugate led FEMA through multiple record-breaking disaster years and oversaw the Federal Government's response to major events such as the Joplin and Moore Tornadoes, Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Matthew, and the 2016 Louisiana flooding.

Lonnie Hendry, Jr. is Vice President of Commercial Real Estate (CRE) product management with Trepp, LLC with a specialization in valuation, appraisals and financial analysis. With a background spanning 16 years in the commercial real estate industry, he is charged with creating and enhancing Trepp's CRE products and client solutions. His experience includes conventional multifamily property management and development, commercial and residential leasing, brokerage and appraisal.

Glenn Prickett is Founder and Principal of Rock Creek Strategies, LLC. Glenn launched Rock Creek Strategies in 2019, after three decades of leadership in global development, corporate sustainability, and environmental, natural resource, and climate change policy and practice.

PACENation is the national nonprofit association that works to expand access to PACE financing. Our members enable millions of American property owners to increase the efficiency and resiliency of their homes and businesses with PACE. To learn more and join PACENation, visit http://pacenation.org.

