Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
03.08.2022 22:16:59

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$71.39 million, or -$0.32 per share. This compares with -$41.00 million, or -$0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$76.60 million or -$0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $35.47 million from $30.61 million last year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$71.39 Mln. vs. -$41.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.32 vs. -$0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.32 -Revenue (Q2): $35.47 Mln vs. $30.61 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $138 - $145 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pacific Biosciences of California Incmehr Nachrichten