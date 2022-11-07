|
07.11.2022 23:17:11
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB):
Earnings: -$76.97 million in Q3 vs. $16.54 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.34 in Q3 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$72.46 million or -$0.32 per share for the period.
Analysts projected -$0.33 per share Revenue: $32.31 million in Q3 vs. $34.89 million in the same period last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!