|
30.10.2023 21:07:33
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled -$66.87 million, or -$0.26 per share. This compares with -$76.97 million, or -$0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$67.93 million or -$0.27 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 72.4% to $55.69 million from $32.31 million last year.
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): -$66.87 Mln. vs. -$76.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.26 vs. -$0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.32 -Revenue (Q3): $55.69 Mln vs. $32.31 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pacific Biosciences of California Incmehr Nachrichten
|
15.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Pacific Biosciences of California legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.23
|Ausblick: Pacific Biosciences of California zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.02.23
|Ausblick: Pacific Biosciences of California gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.23
|Why Bionano Genomics, Pacific Biosciences of California, and Sangamo Therapeutics Stocks Crumbled This Week (MotleyFool)
|
06.11.22
|Ausblick: Pacific Biosciences of California gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Pacific Biosciences of California zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)