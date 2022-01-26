Pacific Biosciences: The Long And Short Of It

(RTTNews) - Sequencing is regarded the "gold standard" method for the identification of known and unknown variants in the genomic DNA/RNA, the two main types of nucleic acids found in all living organisms. The sequencing platforms use different read lengths (i.e., the length of nucleic acid that has been sequenced) and they can be 'short-read' sequencing or long-read sequencing. The sequencing systems help scientists resolve genetically complex problems.

The stock we are bringing to your attention today is that of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB), the only company with both long-read and short-read sequencing platforms. The company has over 50 products, based on its sequencing platforms, spanning the entire genomics workflow.

The sequencing platforms are used by research institutions, commercial laboratories, genome centers, clinical, government and academic institutions, genomics service providers, pharmaceutical companies and agricultural companies.

The company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 are expected to be reported in mid-February.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the company expects revenue of approximately $36.0 million, representing an increase of 33% compared with $27.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. For full year 2021, revenue is expected to be $130.5 million compared to $78.9 million in 2020, representing a growth of approximately 65%.

Pacific Biosciences anticipates a busy year in 2022 as it builds on the foundation laid in 2021 and enters the final stages of development for a number of novel sequencing platforms.

The company expects to launch its new short-read, Sequencing by Binding (SBB) technology, in 2023.

PACB has traded in a range of $9.04 to $53.69 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $10.24, down 4.03%.