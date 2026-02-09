Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited announces annual results for the financial year ended December 31, 2025



2025 Annual Results – Financial Highlights



(Figures for the corresponding period in 2024 are shown in brackets)



Consolidated revenue: HK$1,046million (HK$695million) Consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company:

HK$69 million (HK$230million) Basic loss per share: 3.38 HK cents (11.29 HK cents) No final dividend (No final dividend)





The consolidated revenue of PCPD and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") amounted to HK$ 1,046 million, representing an increase of 51% compared to the revenue of HK$ 695 million in 2024.



The consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year of 2025 was HK$ 69 million, compared to the net loss of HK$ 230 million in 2024.



Basic loss per share for 2025 was 3.38 Hong Kong cents compared to the loss per share of 11.29 Hong Kong cents for the previous year.



The Board of Directors has not recommended the payment of a final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2025.



In 2025, PCPD achieved robust full-year results, driven by the sustained surge in international travel across our key Asian markets, our operational strengths, and the continued recognition of our high-quality portfolio. This performance was underpinned predominantly by contributions from two segments: Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono, our hospitality business in Hokkaido, which delivered a notable rise in occupancy and revenue, and our ski and recreation operations in Niseko, Hokkaido, which also saw a surge in demand and revenue.



Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono, our hotel operations in Hokkaido, delivered a robust performance in 2025, as the boom in Japan ' s tourism sector continued throughout the year, again with record-breaking tourist arrivals. The average occupancy rate of Park Hyatt Niseko increased by 4 percentage points.



During the winter season of 2024/2025, total ski-lift and gondola rides increased 9% year-on-year. The travel surge continued to drive robust demand for our recreational business in Niseko well beyond the cold months.



In Phang Nga, Thailand, the Group has sold or reserved 40% of Phase 1A villas. The Group's revenue from its property development in Thailand totalled HK$14 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to no revenue in 2024.



We formed a strategic alliance with Hotel Properties Limited in Singapore to bring a Four Seasons Resort and Branded Residences to the prestigious integrated resort community of Aquella in Phang Nga. The move represents a significant milestone in PCPD ' s long-term vision of transforming Aquella into a visionary integrated resort destination that effortlessly blends luxury living, recreation and exceptional service.



In Jakarta, Indonesia, the occupancy of our premium commercial building, Pacific Century Place, Jakarta ( " PCP Jakarta"), was stable throughout the year, and the project remained a consistent revenue contributor to the Group. As of December 31, 2025, the office space committed occupancy was 87%, compared to 85% in the previous year.



Development of the superstructure of the Group ' s project at 3–6 Glenealy, Central, Hong Kong, has been progressing well. We have reached a key structural milestone, with the superstructural work now completed and installation of the curtain walls progressing at pace. The name of the development has also been unveiled as " Central Residence by the Park", and its completion is scheduled for the first half of 2026.



In the long run, we remain cautiously optimistic about the long-term outlook for property sectors in Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand and Indonesia. With PCPD ' s disciplined execution and proactive risk management, we have confidence in our ability to drive continued growth and deliver sustained value.



Mr. Benjamin Lam, PCPD's Deputy Chairman and Group Managing Director, said: "We will maintain our prudent yet proactive approach, allocating resources carefully and pursuing value-enhancing initiatives. Our priority remains to drive sustainable growth, improve profitability, and deliver solid returns to shareholders and stakeholders."



