Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited announces interim results for six months ended June 30, 2026



EQS Newswire / 29/07/2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2026



2026 Interim Results - Financial Highlights



(Figures for the corresponding period in 2025 are shown in brackets)



Consolidated revenue: HK$593 million (HK$ 636 million) Consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company: HK$189 million (HK$ 249 million) Basic loss per share: 9.28 HK cents (12.23 HK cents) No interim dividend (No interim dividend)



The consolidated revenue of PCPD and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") amounted to HK$ 593 million, compared to HK$ 636 million for the corresponding period of 2025.



The Group's consolidated loss attributable to equity holders of the Company for the first six months of 2026 totalled HK$ 189 million, compared to a net loss of HK$249 million for the corresponding period last year. Basic loss per share for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was 9.28 Hong Kong cents, compared to a loss per share of 12.23 Hong Kong cents for the corresponding period of 2025.



The Board of Directors did not declare an interim dividend for the first half of 2026.



For the first half of 2026, the Group delivered encouraging results as we built on our core strengths and benefited from resilient demand across the markets in which we operate. During the period, we also took steps to enhance our portfolio, including the disposals of two investment assets. These initiatives are expected to strengthen the Group's financial position and reinforce its long-term growth.



Our operations in Japan performed well despite some moderation in tourism demand, shaped by changes in the composition of international visitors and fluctuations in travel demand. Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono, our hospitality business in Niseko, Hokkaido, delivered a stable performance with healthy occupancy and room rates, while our ski operations remained a key contributor to the Group's results. Earnings from our recreational facilities, ski lifts, equipment rentals, "Hanazono EDGE" (a restaurant and entertainment centre) and Niseko International Snowsports Schoolcontinued togrow year-on-year. We will stay focused on establishing Niseko Hanazono Resort as a world-class, all-season luxury destination and remain optimistic about its long-term development.



On March 16, 2026, the Group announced the sale of its entire interest in Pacific Century Place, Jakarta ("PCP Jakarta") in Indonesia. The transaction, at a total consideration of US$400 million, was completed on June 8, 2026. Notwithstanding the disposal, the Group will continue to provide property management services in respect of PCP Jakarta.



On February 13, 2026, the Group announced the sale of its entire interest in Midtown Niseko. The transaction, at a total consideration of US$80 million, was completed on May 31, 2026.



The Group formed a strategic alliance with Hotel Properties Limited in Singapore to bring a Four Seasons Resort and Branded Residences to Aquella, a large-scale integrated resort development in Phang Nga. The move represents a significant milestone in PCPD's long-term vision of transforming Aquella into an integrated resort destination that effortlessly blends luxury living, recreation and exceptional service.



Central Residence by the Park in Hong Kong was launched for sale in January 2026. As at the end of June, 90.9% of the total available units of the luxury residential project had already been sold. The project will be completed in the latter half of 2026.



Mr. Benjamin Lam, PCPD's Deputy Chairman and Group Managing Director, said: "The first half of 2026 presented a challenging global environment, characterised by geopolitical tensions including the conflict in the Middle East, inflation, trade uncertainties and concerns over monetary policies. Despite the headwinds, global growth was relatively resilient, while international tourism in many parts of Asia continued to perform steadily. The Group's core markets in Asia generally remained solid during the period. Tourism demand continued to support Japan and Thailand despite a slightly more measured pace of growth. Improving sentiment in Hong Kong's property market also provided a more favourable backdrop for our luxury residential development.



In the second half of the year, we will continue to enhance the value of our existing assets while positioning the Group to capitalise on opportunities that support our long-term strategy and create value for our stakeholders."



Hashtag: #PacificCenturyPremiumDevelopments

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About PCPD Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited ("PCPD" or the "Group", SEHK: 00432) is principally engaged in the development and management of premium-grade property and infrastructure projects as well as premium-grade property investments. PCCW Limited ("PCCW", SEHK: 00008) is the single largest shareholder of the Group.





News Source: Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited

Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited ("PCPD", SEHK: 00432) announced its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.The consolidated revenue of PCPD and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") amounted to HK$ 593 million, compared to HK$ 636 million for the corresponding period of 2025.The Group's consolidated loss attributable to equity holders of the Company for the first six months of 2026 totalled HK$ 189 million, compared to a net loss of HK$249 million for the corresponding period last year. Basic loss per share for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was 9.28 Hong Kong cents, compared to a loss per share of 12.23 Hong Kong cents for the corresponding period of 2025.The Board of Directors did not declare an interim dividend for the first half of 2026.For the first half of 2026, the Group delivered encouraging results as we built on our core strengths and benefited from resilient demand across the markets in which we operate. During the period, we also took steps to enhance our portfolio, including the disposals of two investment assets. These initiatives are expected to strengthen the Group's financial position and reinforce its long-term growth.Our operations in Japan performed well despite some moderation in tourism demand, shaped by changes in the composition of international visitors and fluctuations in travel demand. Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono, our hospitality business in Niseko, Hokkaido, delivered a stable performance with healthy occupancy and room rates, while our ski operations remained a key contributor to the Group's results. Earnings from our recreational facilities, ski lifts, equipment rentals, "Hanazono EDGE" (a restaurant and entertainment centre) and Niseko International Snowsports Schoolcontinued togrow year-on-year. We will stay focused on establishing Niseko Hanazono Resort as a world-class, all-season luxury destination and remain optimistic about its long-term development.On March 16, 2026, the Group announced the sale of its entire interest in Pacific Century Place, Jakarta ("PCP Jakarta") in Indonesia. The transaction, at a total consideration of US$400 million, was completed on June 8, 2026. Notwithstanding the disposal, the Group will continue to provide property management services in respect of PCP Jakarta.On February 13, 2026, the Group announced the sale of its entire interest in Midtown Niseko. The transaction, at a total consideration of US$80 million, was completed on May 31, 2026.The Group formed a strategic alliance with Hotel Properties Limited in Singapore to bring a Four Seasons Resort and Branded Residences to Aquella, a large-scale integrated resort development in Phang Nga. The move represents a significant milestone in PCPD's long-term vision of transforming Aquella into an integrated resort destination that effortlessly blends luxury living, recreation and exceptional service.Central Residence by the Park in Hong Kong was launched for sale in January 2026. As at the end of June, 90.9% of the total available units of the luxury residential project had already been sold. The project will be completed in the latter half of 2026.Mr. Benjamin Lam, PCPD's Deputy Chairman and Group Managing Director, said: "The first half of 2026 presented a challenging global environment, characterised by geopolitical tensions including the conflict in the Middle East, inflation, trade uncertainties and concerns over monetary policies. Despite the headwinds, global growth was relatively resilient, while international tourism in many parts of Asia continued to perform steadily. The Group's core markets in Asia generally remained solid during the period. Tourism demand continued to support Japan and Thailand despite a slightly more measured pace of growth. Improving sentiment in Hong Kong's property market also provided a more favourable backdrop for our luxury residential development.In the second half of the year, we will continue to enhance the value of our existing assets while positioning the Group to capitalise on opportunities that support our long-term strategy and create value for our stakeholders."Hashtag: #PacificCenturyPremiumDevelopmentsThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited ("PCPD" or the "Group", SEHK: 00432) is principally engaged in the development and management of premium-grade property and infrastructure projects as well as premium-grade property investments. PCCW Limited ("PCCW", SEHK: 00008) is the single largest shareholder of the Group.News Source: Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited 29/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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