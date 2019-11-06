|
Pacific Drilling Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results
Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) ("Pacific Drilling” or the "Company”) today reported results for the third quarter of 2019. Net loss for third-quarter 2019 was $90.8 million or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $73.6 million or $0.98 per diluted share in second-quarter 2019.
Pacific Drilling CEO Bernie Wolford commented, "We continue to add meaningful backlog, demonstrating the strength of our marketing team, our reputation for high performance and the quality of our modern fleet. We are pleased to have the Pacific Khamsin committed through the end of the third-quarter 2020.”
Third-Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Commentary
Third-quarter 2019 contract drilling revenue was $54.3 million, which included $3.1 million in reimbursable revenue. This compared to second-quarter 2019 contract drilling revenue of $76.4 million, which included $3.8 million in reimbursable revenue. The decrease in revenue resulted primarily from the Pacific Sharav completing its legacy Chevron five-year contract in late August 2019 and rolling over to continue working for Chevron at a lower dayrate reflective of the current market. Additionally, the Pacific Bora completed operations with ENI in Nigeria in July 2019.
Operating expenses for third-quarter 2019 were $60.3 million compared to $52.3 million in second-quarter 2019. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to ramp-up costs as Pacific Khamsin prepares to commence its contract with Equinor in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Additionally, operating expenses included reimbursable revenue expenses for third-quarter 2019 of $2.6 million compared to $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.
General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $8.9 million, as compared to $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2019.
EBITDA(a) for third-quarter 2019 was $(14.3) million, compared to $14.0 million in second-quarter 2019 as a result of the decreases to revenue and increases to operating expenses described above.
Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2019 were $9.7 million compared to $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to payments made to purchase a managed pressure drilling system.
Footnotes
|
(a)
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For a definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net loss, please refer to the schedule included in this release. Management uses this operational metric to track company results and believes that this measure provides additional information that highlights the impact of our operating efficiency as well as the operating and support costs incurred in achieving the revenue performance.
2019 Guidance
A schedule of Pacific Drilling's updated 2019 guidance as of November 5, 2019 is available in the "Quarterly and Annual Results" subsection of the "Investor Relations" section of our website, www.pacificdrilling.com.
|
PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except per share information) (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Successor
|
|
|
Predecessor
|
|
Successor
|
|
|
Predecessor
|
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Nine Months
|
|
|
Nine Months
|
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract drilling
|
|
$
|
54,315
|
|
$
|
76,415
|
|
|
$
|
56,673
|
|
$
|
196,646
|
|
|
$
|
205,306
|
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
(60,324)
|
|
|
(52,254)
|
|
|
|
(44,234)
|
|
|
(164,874)
|
|
|
|
(164,556)
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
(8,855)
|
|
|
(10,010)
|
|
|
|
(10,947)
|
|
|
(30,111)
|
|
|
|
(41,032)
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
(47,734)
|
|
|
(59,330)
|
|
|
|
(70,125)
|
|
|
(165,963)
|
|
|
|
(210,115)
|
|
|
|
|
(116,913)
|
|
|
(121,594)
|
|
|
|
(125,306)
|
|
|
(360,948)
|
|
|
|
(415,703)
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(62,598)
|
|
|
(45,179)
|
|
|
|
(68,633)
|
|
|
(164,302)
|
|
|
|
(210,397)
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(24,459)
|
|
|
(24,406)
|
|
|
|
(45,446)
|
|
|
(72,904)
|
|
|
|
(77,586)
|
|
Reorganization items
|
|
|
(24)
|
|
|
(878)
|
|
|
|
(30,599)
|
|
|
(1,905)
|
|
|
|
(56,108)
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
1,510
|
|
|
1,665
|
|
|
|
1,019
|
|
|
5,147
|
|
|
|
2,720
|
|
Equity earnings in unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
(263)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,293)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Expenses to unconsolidated subsidiaries, net
|
|
|
(510)
|
|
|
(437)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,219)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other expense
|
|
|
(409)
|
|
|
(220)
|
|
|
|
(923)
|
|
|
(720)
|
|
|
|
(2,254)
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(86,468)
|
|
|
(69,718)
|
|
|
|
(144,582)
|
|
|
(237,196)
|
|
|
|
(343,625)
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
(4,315)
|
|
|
(3,868)
|
|
|
|
(201)
|
|
|
(11,152)
|
|
|
|
(953)
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(90,783)
|
|
$
|
(73,586)
|
|
|
$
|
(144,783)
|
|
$
|
(248,348)
|
|
|
$
|
(344,578)
|
|
Loss per common share, basic
|
|
$
|
(1.21)
|
|
$
|
(0.98)
|
|
|
$
|
(6.78)
|
|
$
|
(3.31)
|
|
|
$
|
(16.13)
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
|
|
|
75,005
|
|
|
75,001
|
|
|
|
21,368
|
|
|
75,012
|
|
|
|
21,357
|
|
Loss per common share, diluted
|
|
$
|
(1.21)
|
|
$
|
(0.98)
|
|
|
$
|
(6.78)
|
|
$
|
(3.31)
|
|
|
$
|
(16.13)
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|
|
|
75,005
|
|
|
75,001
|
|
|
|
21,368
|
|
|
75,012
|
|
|
|
21,357
|
|
PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands) (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
355,906
|
|
$
|
305,488
|
|
$
|
367,577
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
6,076
|
|
|
8,500
|
|
|
21,498
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
29,751
|
|
|
65,403
|
|
|
40,549
|
|
Other receivable
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
28,000
|
|
|
28,000
|
|
Materials and supplies
|
|
|
43,986
|
|
|
42,441
|
|
|
40,429
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
11,685
|
|
|
14,916
|
|
|
9,149
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
447,404
|
|
|
464,748
|
|
|
507,202
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
1,860,724
|
|
|
1,878,848
|
|
|
1,915,172
|
|
Receivable from unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
204,790
|
|
|
204,790
|
|
|
204,790
|
|
Intangible asset
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
20,640
|
|
|
85,053
|
|
Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
11,400
|
|
|
11,234
|
|
|
11,876
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
22,252
|
|
|
30,014
|
|
|
24,120
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,546,570
|
|
$
|
2,610,274
|
|
$
|
2,748,213
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
12,009
|
|
$
|
17,835
|
|
$
|
14,941
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
20,292
|
|
|
18,327
|
|
|
25,744
|
|
Accrued interest
|
|
|
31,406
|
|
|
15,703
|
|
|
16,576
|
|
Deferred revenue, current
|
|
|
5,931
|
|
|
1,298
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
69,638
|
|
|
53,163
|
|
|
57,261
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
1,064,643
|
|
|
1,056,037
|
|
|
1,039,335
|
|
Payable to unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
4,194
|
|
|
3,741
|
|
|
4,400
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
33,143
|
|
|
33,528
|
|
|
28,259
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,171,618
|
|
|
1,146,469
|
|
|
1,129,255
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares
|
|
|
751
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
750
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
1,650,685
|
|
|
1,648,756
|
|
|
1,645,692
|
|
Treasury shares, at cost
|
|
|
(652)
|
|
|
(652)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(275,832)
|
|
|
(185,049)
|
|
|
(27,484)
|
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
1,374,952
|
|
|
1,463,805
|
|
|
1,618,958
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
2,546,570
|
|
$
|
2,610,274
|
|
$
|
2,748,213
|
|
PACIFIC DRILLING S. A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands) (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Successor
|
|
|
Predecessor
|
|
|
|
Nine Months
|
|
|
Nine Months
|
|
|
|
Ended September 30,
|
|
|
Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(248,348)
|
|
|
$
|
(344,578)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
165,963
|
|
|
|
210,115
|
|
Amortization of deferred revenue
|
|
|
(1,513)
|
|
|
|
(17,322)
|
|
Amortization of deferred costs
|
|
|
879
|
|
|
|
12,237
|
|
Amortization of debt premium, net
|
|
|
(330)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Interest paid-in-kind
|
|
|
25,638
|
|
|
|
456
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
7,157
|
|
|
|
(3,069)
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
5,076
|
|
|
|
1,611
|
|
Reorganization items
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22,270
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
38,798
|
|
|
|
5,932
|
|
Materials and supplies
|
|
|
(3,557)
|
|
|
|
3,033
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(7,972)
|
|
|
|
6,292
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
16,729
|
|
|
|
10,712
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
7,444
|
|
|
|
(481)
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
5,964
|
|
|
|
(92,792)
|
|
Cash flow from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(31,108)
|
|
|
|
(15,080)
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(31,108)
|
|
|
|
(15,080)
|
|
Cash flow from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments for shares issued under share-based compensation plan
|
|
|
(82)
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
Proceeds from debtor-in-possession financing
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
Payments for financing costs
|
|
|
(1,215)
|
|
|
|
(27,422)
|
|
Purchases of treasury shares
|
|
|
(652)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
(1,949)
|
|
|
|
1,022,574
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(27,093)
|
|
|
|
914,702
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
|
389,075
|
|
|
|
317,448
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
|
$
|
361,982
|
|
|
$
|
1,232,150
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity earnings in unconsolidated subsidiaries, expenses to unconsolidated subsidiaries, net and reorganization items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”) and our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are included herein because they are used by management to measure the Company’s operations. Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA present useful information to investors regarding the Company’s operating performance.
|
PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Supplementary Data—Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|
(in thousands) (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Successor
|
|
|
Predecessor
|
|
Successor
|
|
|
Predecessor
|
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Nine Months
|
|
|
Nine Months
|
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(90,783)
|
|
$
|
(73,586)
|
|
|
$
|
(144,783)
|
|
$
|
(248,348)
|
|
|
$
|
(344,578)
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
24,459
|
|
|
24,406
|
|
|
|
45,446
|
|
|
72,904
|
|
|
|
77,586
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
47,734
|
|
|
59,330
|
|
|
|
70,125
|
|
|
165,963
|
|
|
|
210,115
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
4,315
|
|
|
3,868
|
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
11,152
|
|
|
|
953
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(14,275)
|
|
$
|
14,018
|
|
|
$
|
(29,011)
|
|
$
|
1,671
|
|
|
$
|
(55,924)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity earnings in unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
(22)
|
|
|
263
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,293
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Expenses to unconsolidated subsidiaries, net
|
|
|
510
|
|
|
437
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,219
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Reorganization items
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
878
|
|
|
|
30,599
|
|
|
1,905
|
|
|
|
56,108
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(13,763)
|
|
$
|
15,596
|
|
|
$
|
1,588
|
|
$
|
6,088
|
|
|
$
|
184
|
