Pacific Quest Partners with Cool Effect for Carbon Neutral Footprint.

HILO, Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paicific Quest has partnered with Cool Effect to offset a carbon footprint of over 200 tonnes annually. Cool Effect is a 501c non-profit organization that partners with private and public entities, including 3M, American Airlines, and Sales Force, to offset operational carbon emissions. Cool Effect funds novel emission reduction projects around the world, and provides a transparent, measureable and efficient operation--with 90% of funding directed to new projects.

"It's only natural that we model this expectation by embracing our responsibility for climate change"

Founded on a principle of sustainability, Pacific Quest is a behavioral health program for teens and young adults based on the Big Island of Hawaii. Youth, ages 13-24, participate in individual therapy, group therapy, psychiatry, horticulture, acupuncture, and exploration of the vivid ecosystem of Hawaii. Admissions Director Kellyn Smythe describes a culture of responsibility: "A central ethos to our students' experience is learning how to care for themselves by caring for their community and environment. It's only natural that we model this expectation by embracing our responsibility for climate change." Mr Smythe adds that "We explored a number of different options including direct carbon capture programs in Iceland, but ultimately the team at Cool Effects made the process so approachable to calculate our footprint and support projects to offset that, we were thrilled to partner with them."

Through this same partnership with Cool Effect, Pacific Quest now also offers families the option to offset the carbon footprint of their individual stays including travel and imported gear and food.

Pacific Quest will continue to source as much as possible locally including veggies from their own gardens, Big Island Grass Fed Beef, and local wild caught fish.

About Pacific Quest

Founded in 2004 Pacific Quest's mission is to provide cutting edge treatment for families of adolescents and young adults by facilitating life-changing experiences on the Big Island of Hawaii in their Licensed Therapeutic Living Programs (TLP). Their individualized approach to mental health treatment is focused on anxiety, depression, isolation, low self esteem, and trauma.

