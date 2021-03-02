PacificLight Energy Becomes First Electricity Retailer to be Awarded Data Protection Trustmark (DPTM) Certification by IMDA

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PacificLight Energy ("PLE") has obtained the Data Protection Trustmark (DPTM) certification, becoming the first licensed electricity retailer endorsed by the Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) for its robust data protection policies and practices.

The DPTM relies on a rigorous independent assessment of an organisation's data protection regime and its adherence to internationally accredited principles of data protection. With third-party certification demonstrating transparency and accountability, PLE's customers are assured of exacting standards in the management of their personal data.

"PacificLight Energy has always upheld industry-leading standards in data protection management and security. The DPTM certification serves as a clear identifier of PLE's unwavering commitment to fortified data governance and protection standards which our customers can be assured at all times," said Geraldine Tan, General Manager of PLE. "We look to continue building upon this trust, promoting innovation in tandem with best in-class data protection security benchmarks to provide optimised customer service experiences."

PacificLight Energy Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based electricity retail company that has been supplying electricity to residential and commercial customers since 2013. PacificLight Energy is owned by PacificLight Power Pte Ltd, which own and operate one of the most efficient combined cycle power plants operating in Singapore. The 800MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine ("CCGT") has been operating since 2013 at an investment of S$1.2 billion. The power plant is capable of powering over 1,000,000 Singapore households.

PacificLight Power Pte Ltd is owned 70:30 by FPM Power Holdings Ltd and PETRONAS Power Sdn Bhd.

For media queries, please contact:

Ying Communications, A Finn Partners Company

Trisha Lim

Tel: +65 3157 5630

Email: pacificlight@finnpartners.com

SOURCE PacificLight Energy