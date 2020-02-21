Package Solutions, Inc., The Makers of HelloPackage Named One of Georgia's 10 Most Innovative Companies

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HelloPackage, a forward-thinking, logistics software and hardware platform that solves the package management problem for apartment communities and residents, today announced it has been named to the Technology Association of Georgia's (TAG) prestigious 2020 list of the Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia.

The Top 10 companies were chosen from TAG's recently announced 2020 Top 40 list and were selected based on the following factors: the degree of innovation, scope and financial impact of innovation, the likelihood of success and promotion of Georgia's innovative efforts nationally and internationally. As one of the Top 10 companies, HelloPackage will exhibit and speak at TAG's upcoming 2020 Summit, which will be held March 3-4 at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta.

Additionally, earlier this month, HelloPackage was named one of the top three innovative companies at the StartUp Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley. HelloPackage presented and exhibited at the conference.

"To say we are honored by this recognition would not do justice to our sentiment. It is humbling to receive after the tremendous amount of hard work and creative thinking from the HelloPackage team. The marketplace is discovering that we have created the cutting-edge solution for the last-mile package management issues that are rapidly growing in high-density environments," said James D. Grady, Founder and CEO of HelloPackage. "Property managers at apartment communities, our first market, are understanding that a logistics software-driven platform provides much greater speed and convenience for all stakeholders and does not run out of capacity like other legacy solutions. The market for the HelloPackage product is not limited to traditional apartment communities and may be used in student housing, condominium communities, commercial office buildings, medical facilities and more."

Package management is a growing issue across a multitude of industries, especially multifamily. Deliveries are coming seven-days-a-week from an exponential number of carriers and delivery drivers are adding to the complexity and frustration for onsite apartment staff and residents.

HelloPackage looks to future-proof package management with:

- Software-driven technology that utilizes computer vision, machine learning, AI, and advanced sensors which are continuously improved and optimized.

- Technology that manages the growing number of delivery drivers and even allows residents to do e-commerce returns right in the community.

- Active and intelligent logistics rather than simple unintelligent storage.

- Scalable and cost-efficient software platform capable of handling anticipated future growing package management needs.

- Minimized package management responsibilities for leasing teams enabling them to focus on leasing and resident relations resulting in greater revenue.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Package Solutions, Inc., the makers of HelloPackage is a dedicated, scalable and lockerless package solution capable of handling not only today's package volumes, shapes, sizes and weights (including those holiday peaks), but also what is expected well into the future. The HelloPackage system is focused on solving both the problem of too many delivery drivers and too many packages. And the system has a very high return on investment. HelloPackage offers three-to-five times the density of any locker system, has much greater package throughput, offers layers of both physical and electronic security to keep people and packages safe, and utilizes sophisticated software to make package delivery (and package returns) fast for residents and carriers.

