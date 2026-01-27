Packaging Aktie

Packaging für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 932483 / ISIN: US6951561090

27.01.2026 23:29:42

Packaging Corporation Of America Profit Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $101.8 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $221.1 million, or $2.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Packaging Corporation of America reported adjusted earnings of $208.9 million or $2.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $2.36 billion from $2.14 billion last year.

Packaging Corporation of America earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $101.8 Mln. vs. $221.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $2.45 last year. -Revenue: $2.36 Bln vs. $2.14 Bln last year.

