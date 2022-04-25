25.04.2022 22:30:52

Packaging Corporation of America Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $254.2 million, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $166.5 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Packaging Corporation of America reported adjusted earnings of $255.7 million or $2.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.2% to $2.14 billion from $1.81 billion last year.

Packaging Corporation of America earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $254.2 Mln. vs. $166.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.70 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.51 -Revenue (Q1): $2.14 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.83

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Packaging Corp. of Americamehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Packaging Corp. of Americamehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Packaging Corp. of America 151,00 1,34% Packaging Corp. of America

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schäppchenkäufe: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX deutlich stärker -- Asiatische Indizes letzlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Dienstag fester. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten