|
25.04.2022 22:30:52
Packaging Corporation of America Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $254.2 million, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $166.5 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Packaging Corporation of America reported adjusted earnings of $255.7 million or $2.72 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.2% to $2.14 billion from $1.81 billion last year.
Packaging Corporation of America earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $254.2 Mln. vs. $166.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.70 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.51 -Revenue (Q1): $2.14 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.83
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Packaging Corp. of Americamehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Packaging Corp. of Americamehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Packaging Corp. of America
|151,00
|1,34%