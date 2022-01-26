Packaging Corporation of America Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $216.5 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $123.5 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Packaging Corporation of America reported adjusted earnings of $261.7 million or $2.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.3% to $2.04 billion from $1.71 billion last year.

Packaging Corporation of America earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $216.5 Mln. vs. $123.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.28 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.07 -Revenue (Q4): $2.04 Bln vs. $1.71 Bln last year.