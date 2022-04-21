PACSUN DIVES INTO SUMMER WITH ETOILE MONOGRAM CAPSULE COLLECTION

Fully Gender Fluid Collection Crosses Digital and Physical Boundaries

LOS ANGELES , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Pacsun invites consumers on an epic escape through its all-new Pacsun Etoile Monogram Capsule Collection, which launched globally today. The fully gender fluid collection is inspired by the sand and sea of California's coastline, embracing the retailer's roots.

With must-have styles perfect for any warm weather retreat, the Etoile Monogram Capsule is available in three core colors - Sand, Aqua and Limone. It features a range of swimwear, woven tops, shorts and fleeces, as well as a variety of accessories, like hats, tote bags, backpacks, and footwear slides, for an all encompassing summer ensemble. Additionally, Pacsun created its very own monogram essentials, from surfboards and skateboards, to parasols, sling chairs and beach games, to equip consumers with everything they need for their own outdoor adventures.

Emma Chamberlain, Friend of Pacsun, Style Icon and Entrepreneur, stars in the campaign, making this her third collaboration with the brand. Emma slyly teased the capsule on Pacsun's TikTok , while in "sport mode" during Pacsun's Spring/ Summer 2022 campaign shoot in Bora Bora earlier this year.

"At Pacsun, we are always seeking original ways to immerse our consumers in our collections, both in the physical and digital worlds," said Brie Olson, President at Pacsun. "For this capsule, we offer more than a summer wardrobe, we provide all the necessities for a true getaway, while transforming our website and retail locations into getaway destinations."

The apparel and accessories capsule is available now on Pacsun.com and in all Pacsun stores, with select locations receiving the full collection inclusive of the lifestyle items. The DTLA and SoHo Flagships will feature larger takeovers throughout the full month of May with fun activities reminiscent of classic boardwalks like claw machines, raffles, photobooths, DJs, and more. In-store elements, such as store windows, checkout desks, stairwells, and more will be embellished with the monogram pattern, while Pacsun's website, social media platforms and digital touchpoints will reflect the design.

The Etoile Monogram Capsule made its way into the metaverse too as PACWORLD players will be able to dress their avatars in the capsule and incorporate themed fantasy items into their Mall experiences, which will be part of Roblox's new layered clothing feature. A special Pac Mall Rat NFT was also unveiled today - Etoile Monogram Mall Rat - available for auction on Open Sea at a starting bid of $200 USD through April 28, 2022.

To celebrate the launch, Pacsun will host a Livestream event with Mathieu Simoneau the first week of May, along with a TikTok takeover featuring Emma Chamberlain. Chamberlain will also make an appearance on Pacsun's Instagram Stories.

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

