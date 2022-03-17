Pacsun Guest Artistic Director A$AP Rocky releases exclusive collaboration with Mercedes Benz: AWGE x Mercedes

Capsule of apparel and accessories from Rocky's AWGE label to be available exclusively at Pacsun worldwide

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacsun, with Guest Artistic Director A$AP Rocky and his creative design agency AWGE released an exclusive collaboration with German luxury automobile company Mercedes Benz - AWGE x Mercedes.

AWGE x Mercedes features comfortable unisex styles in a variety of colorways, including bomber jackets, sweatpants, long-sleeved t-shirts and hats. All are adorned with the AWGE logo, as well as a Mercedes Benz logos. Being one of the most notable car brands in hip-hop culture and a brand often worn by Rakim of the group Eric B, who Rocky was named after, Mercedes was a major inspiration for Rocky growing up.

"As Pacsun's Guest Artistic Director, Rocky has brought incredible opportunities for unexpected brand collaborations," said Brie Olson, President at Pacsun. "Through this partnership, we are able to reach another audience of consumers and bring Mercedes fans into the Pacsun Community."

The collection is Rocky's fourth project with Pacsun and second official apparel collaboration with a brand partner under the retailer, in addition to the recent drops created with action sports, footwear and apparel brand, Vans.

"I've been working with Mercedes since 2016, so the launch of this partnership of collaborative product is a proud moment for me. To be able to incorporate my relationship with Mercedes and my partnership my with Pacsun to release select items from the first drop, echoes my original sentiments of creating premium products based off my love for nostalgia and heritage brands that are accessible at different price points," said Rocky.

"Rocky is a visionary. He harnesses his passion for fashion and streetwear in the ideation of all of his collections, and it's cool to see another version of his come to life with the launch of AWGE x Mercedes," said Richard Cox, VP of Men's Merchandising at Pacsun.

AWGE x Mercedes is available now for pre-order exclusively at Pacsun.com and AWGE.com and will be available in Pacsun stores by May 2022. https://www.pacsun.com/asap-rocky/

