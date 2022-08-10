PACSUN REACHES 2M+ FOLLOWERS ON TIK TOK, EXEMPLIFYING BRAND LOVE

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun has maintained its position as one of the favorite apparel brands amongst Gen Z as a result of its continuous and impactful initiatives across digital efforts, including its critical focus on generating compelling content on one of Gen Z's favorite platforms, TikTok. Through this approach and capitalizing on TikTok's ability to bridge traditional performance marketing and brand marketing, the youth retailer has officially exceeded the milestone of 2M+ followers on TikTok , an anticipated goal set by Pacsun in 2021.

"The acceleration to 2M+ followers on TikTok in two short years of joining is remarkable," said Brieane (Brie) Olson, President of Pacsun. "We knew that investing in digital growth would be a driving force for the company and seeing the amplification strategy translate into clear revenue wins, and witnessing our consumers increasingly engage with us on the platform as we continue to experiment with it creatively, is truly rewarding. Our engaged followers are our most loyal consumers and have created a special type of brand equity and strength for Pacsun."

TikTok has proven to be a successful touch point for Pacsun for enhancing the storytelling and brand voice around initiatives, events and partnerships that go above and beyond traditional exposure. Using elements like ambassador field contests , where Pacsun works with field teams on a seasonal level to provide monthly direction and challenges to get them involved in initiatives, as well as hashtag challenges, and key creator partnerships have helped give its community a deeper look into IRL events ( Pacsun Content Creator Anna x Sitar at Pacsun's LA Rams Suite Super Bowl 2022 ), campaign shoots ( Emma Chamberlain Spring Campaign ), behind-the-scenes clips ( Emma Chamberlain Spring Campaign ), talent experiences ( 2 Minutes with Guest Artistic Director A$AP Rocky ), and much more.

Hashtag challenges have been particularly effective in amplifying campaigns, leading to a high level of views and direct engagement, including Pacsun's #BetterTogetherChallenge Holiday 2021 campaign with 9.8B views, as well as #GetYourJeansOn Fall 2021 campaign with 8.8B views and the #DoPacSun initiative with 4.3B views, all prompting followers to use custom Pacsun audio in their content creations.

"Mirroring consumer behavior is key when it comes to Gen Z, a generation focused as much on their digital presence as their physical presence, and TikTok is really the hub for growth and authentic communication, where we do not need to be perfect, we just need to be vulnerable and real, learning as we go, " said Tyler MacDonald, Senior Manager of Influencer and Social Media at Pacsun.

Pacsun's TikTok is overseen fully inhouse by employees and store associates, who have been able to strengthen the brand's voice on the platform by harnessing 4 major pillars: throwback, community, humor and shopping. Using these pillars, Pacsun has built a rapport on TikTok by not being afraid to take risks, strategically leaning into trends, and presenting shopping capabilities.

"We always want to give our community transparency into who and what is at the core of Pacsun," continued MacDonald. "While many retailers take a product first approach, we concentrate on our identity first by creating unique content, then product second. If our followers are intrigued by what they see and can relate to it, they'll naturally look into our product and buy it due to that affinity."

Having a voice outside of selling and cleverly leveraging trends, like sounds , effects , music , and even being one of the first brands to try out the 'Krissed' trend that quickly sparked viewers' attention, gives Pacsun's followers a true look into the company and its employees. This has allowed Pacsun to break the fourth wall and have a spot on their followers' feed in an organic and non-intrusive way.

Shopping capabilities on TikTok have been beneficial in supplementing Pacsun's already well received livestream shopping experiences by allowing customers to view and easily purchase products in real time on a platform that they are already using daily. Implementing this aspect into posts around collection and campaign launches, in store events and new drops, Pacsun has seen direct associations between product post virality and sales. Pacsun also gives its customers facetime with their favorite talent through hosted livestreams with brand partners, like Storm Reid and Emma Chamberlain. Additionally, the specialty retailer has been experimenting with non-shoppable livestreams as a way to give followers unique access into events, including showcasing live performances, most recently with Grace VanderWaal during her set at the Fall #MyDenimStory launch event at Pacsun's SoHo Flagship location.

Looking ahead, Pacsun plans to put an even larger focus on community on TikTok as the every-day person and employees join the ranks as the new wave of influencers. An in-store ambassador program has been set up with employees where they can partake in challenges and provide content through their personal lens. Pacsun will also continue to discover and work with new content creators and influencers, including virtual influencers as it furthers its stance in the Metaverse, as well as capitalizing on key moments.

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacsun-reaches-2m-followers-on-tik-tok-exemplifying-brand-love-301603113.html

SOURCE Pacsun