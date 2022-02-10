Pacsun Unveils Exclusive Collections From Gender-Neutral Design Competition in Partnership with Fashion Scholarship Fund

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacsun unveiled two exclusive collections from the winners of its recent Gender-Neutral Design Competition, in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund.

Last year, Oli Carrillo and Allegra Abrams, both FSF Alumni and Class of 2021 FSF Scholars, won the opportunity to work with Pacsun product and development teams to have their winning gender-neutral collections developed and manufactured, and now their co-branded collections are being brought to market.

Both collections are available starting today for three months at select Pacsun retail locations nationwide, including the SOHO and DTLA flagships, as well as on Pacsun.com/unisex.

"Working with the FSF designers was an inspiring process. Seeing the strong and passionate vision of the youth come to life was truly gratifying. Both designers had a clear perspective, and being able to help execute that perspective at such an early point in their careers reminds us all of the reasons we got into this business," said Dom Chavez, Design Director at Pacsun.

"We are so pleased to see the creative visions of our Alumni— Oli Carrillo and Allegra Abrams —come to life as the culmination of this incredibly rewarding partnership. The FSF shares Pacsun's commitment to providing a more diverse and inclusive space for young talent, from all backgrounds, to thrive within the fashion industry," said Peter Arnold, Executive Director of the Fashion Scholarship Fund.

Carrillo, from New York, found inspiration for their collection from Southern California skate culture, punk rock and graffiti, while Abrams, from Minneapolis, focused her "Love to the People" collection on the importance of positivity and spreading love by uplifting others and filling empty hearts with optimism.

"It was important for me to look at a juxtaposition of energy and mannerisms when designing graphics. I want to cater to a contrasting binary of emotion, so that the graphics and prints don't stick to singular femininity or masculinity," said Carrillo, "It was important to mix both masculine and feminine in the same image(s) so that these graphics stand on their own, so that they could be styled in any sort of closet or outfit."

"The collection reflects my love for merging traditionally masculine and feminine design elements together," noted Abrams. "My aesthetic as a designer focuses on aspects of 70s fashion and referencing Black culture. This collection incorporates my personal design and style aesthetic with the sporty and retro garments. Most importantly, the "Love to the People" collection represents my constant focus to push inclusivity and diversity in the fashion industry."

"Our partnership with FSF has really allowed us to have a hand in fostering the next generation of design talent," said Brie Olson, President of Pacsun, "It has been tremendously rewarding watching these young people bring their creations to life, and we are really excited to bring Oli and Allegra's designs to our consumers and hopefully be able to showcase more incredible talent in the near future."

Images of the collection are available here .

Pacsun is also a sponsor of the Fashion Scholarship Funds Class of 2022 Scholarship program, and on January 6th, ten recipients were granted with 2022 Pacsun Scholarships, along with grants of $7,500. To learn more, visit https://www.fashionscholarshipfund.org/ .

