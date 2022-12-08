Pacsun's PacCares Division Grows in Supporting Youth Community Through Cross-Platform Social Impact Initiatives

Proceeds from Hosted Live Stream Events Throughout the Season Go to PacCares

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Originally introduced in 2020, PacCares, a philanthropic initiative dedicated to the health and well-being of young people, was created and implemented by Pacsun as a way to harness the influence of fashion to inspire positive development. Since its inception, Pacsun has stayed true to its commitment to do better and use its platforms, funds, and corporate voice to actively participate in the ongoing national fight against social and racial injustices.

Organizations under PacCares align with several causes focused on issues affecting today's youth, including mental health, female empowerment, Black Lives Matter, and youth development. Joining the inaugural organizations involved, Born this Way Foundation and Girl Up, STEM to the Future and The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Inc. are all currently supported by PacCares and all receive company annual donations as part of the partnership.

Over the past two years, the PacCommunity has also been a large factor in the success of PacCares through the donation capability offered at checkout. Whether purchasing items at Pacsun.com or at Pacsun retail locations, consumers are prompted with the option to donate, with proceeds sent to the charity of their choice.

Apparel is offered under PacCares as well, and the collections for this holiday season consist of key fabrications such as cozy and waffle styles for women, including mock necks, bustiers and daily essentials like long sleeves and tees, as well as a range of basics with embroidery, stripe, and graphic styles for men. Current PacCares clothing can be found online on the PacCares landing page . Live Stream selling events will be taking place throughout the season with a portion of proceeds going towards PacCares participating organizations.

"Today's climate evokes a need for change in many areas across the globe. PacCares is an avenue to help Pacsun remain authentic and focused on important initiatives that allow its platform to be a catalyst for change with true intention. PacCares is not only focused on female empowerment and mental health of our youth. It also speaks to inclusivity and anti-racism. This is with intention and allows for a direct tie back to our internal work culture and diversity initiatives. We care about our Pacsun Community of shoppers and employees, and the generation(s) that we will help shape now and in the future," said Hope Milligan, Senior Director of HR at Pacsun.

Pacsun also contributes to select initiatives put on by PacCares partners, most recently including dedicated programs under STEM to the Future's after-school campaign that kick-off this September and sponsoring Girl Up's 5th Annual #GirlHero Awards in October, where Milligan and Pacsun President Brie Olson joined the virtual conversation. Partners are also integrated into internal corporate efforts by Pacsun, including "Lunch and Learn'' sessions offered to employees, and this December, the Born This Way Foundation will join for a review on how to check in on those around you during the holiday season.

In addition to its dedication to its network of philanthropic organizations, Pacsun activates frequent internal PacTalks, a series of formal discussions around relevant topics, for employees to speak to certain current and pressing issues. Hosted monthly by select employees from varying departments, employee PacTalks touch on a topic that is part of Pacsun's internal corporate social responsibility campaign for the month, like sustainable initiatives and reflecting on past and upcoming campaigns.

Pacsun initially released PacTalks as part of PacCares in 2020 as a platform to create an open forum around topics deeply affecting Gen-Z. Amelie Zilber participated in the series this year to speak on life, accomplishments, goals, and reflection. Talent who previously participated in the series include Yara Shahidi, Emma Chamberlain, Ellie Zieler and Marta Pozzan, along with representatives from Pacsun brand partners like Michelle Hanabusa of Uprisers, Corey Populus of Circulate Market, and Gavin Mathieu of Supervsn. Looking to 2023, Pacsun is modifying the program to involve more youth activists and talent.

To find more information about PacCares, please visit: https://www.pacsun.com/paccares .

Pacsun philanthropic efforts go well beyond PacCares, and earlier this year, Pacsun activated its third year partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, donating once again $1 million in product to provide new, clean clothing to students through local programs, with delivery starting at the beginning of the new year. This holiday season, the youth retailer also sponsored UPRISERS Family Market, where upwards of 11 brands joined in on the Holiday Drive and designed one t-shirt where 100% net profits was donated to #HashtagLunchbag — a program under The Living Through Giving Foundation 501c3.

