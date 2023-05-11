|
PacWest Keeps Falling, but This Other Nasdaq Stock Sank Even More
The stock market didn't get everything it wanted on Thursday morning, and share prices were broadly lower early in the trading session. Although losses for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were minimal at about 0.2% as of 10 a.m. ET, other major market benchmarks lost more than 1%.One problem that has market participants worried is the ongoing crisis in the regional banking sector. There aren't many banks listed on the Nasdaq, but PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) is, and it released some troubling news that sent its shares still lower.However, another Nasdaq stock suffered even steeper declines, as Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) wasn't able to give shareholders the results they wanted to see. Below, you'll learn more about both stocks and what implications they have for the broader market.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
