|
20.07.2023 17:02:00
PADAGIS ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF 17,000 SQUARE METER FACILITY IN YERUCHAM, ISRAEL
ALLEGAN, Mich., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Padagis, a leading provider of extended topical and other specialty pharmaceuticals, announced today the acquisition of a facility formerly operated by Emilia Cosmetics, Ltd. in Yerucham, Israel. Padagis President, Pamela Hoffman, stated "The acquisition of the former Emilia Cosmetics, land and facility expands Padagis' presence in the region. Through this investment, we secure space for future manufacturing and warehousing operations in this important region to support the growing demand for our products."
Padagis operates two manufacturing facilities to serve its customers in the United States and Israel. One facility is in Yerucham, Israel and specializes in extended topical products, including nasal sprays and hormone products for the U.S and Israel markets. The second facility in Minneapolis, Minnesota produces a wide array of dosage forms, including controlled substances, primarily for the U.S. market.
In parallel to this transaction, Padagis is seeking top talent to work at its Yerucham, Israel and Minneapolis, Minnesota facilities. If you are interested in creating a real impact at a leading, innovative pharmaceutical company, visit the Padagis careers page for a full list of open roles: padagis.co.il/career/ for Israel positions and www.padagis.com/careers for U.S. positions.
About Padagis
Padagis is dedicated to improving the well-being of patients and consumers by providing high quality, affordable, specialized healthcare products. The company is a leading provider of extended topical and other specialty pharmaceuticals to its primary markets of the United States and Israel. Padagis employs over 1,300 people worldwide. Visit Padagis online at (http://www.padagis.com).
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/padagis-announces-the-acquisition-of-17-000-square-meter-facility-in-yerucham-israel-301882250.html
SOURCE Padagis
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.