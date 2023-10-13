13.10.2023 20:44:00

PADAGIS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF BRINZOLAMIDE OPHTHALMIC SUSPENSION WITH CGT EXCLUSIVITY

ALLEGAN, Mich., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Padagis today announced the launch of Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension with Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity (generic equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug Azopt® Ophthalmic Suspension).

(PRNewsfoto/Padagis)

Azopt® Ophthalmic Suspension is indicated to decrease elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma, as monotherapy in patients unresponsive to betablockers or in patients in whom beta-blockers are contraindicated, or as adjunctive therapy to betablockers. Annual market sales for Azopt® were approximately $74 million in the 12 months ended August 2023 as measured by IQVIA.

Padagis President, Pamela Hoffman, stated, "This launch and its accompanying CGT exclusivity demonstrates the ability of the Padagis team to bring complex generic products to the markets that need them. The Padagis team continues to leverage our unique and specialized technical and commercial capabilities to deliver important products to our customers and patients."

About Padagis

Padagis is dedicated to improving the well-being of patients and consumers by providing high quality, affordable, specialized healthcare products.  The company is a leading provider of extended topical and other specialty pharmaceuticals to its primary markets of the United States and Israel. Padagis employs over 1,300 people worldwide. Visit Padagis online at (http://www.padagis.com).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/padagis-announces-the-launch-of-brinzolamide-ophthalmic-suspension-with-cgt-exclusivity-301956510.html

SOURCE Padagis

