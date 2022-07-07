|
07.07.2022 21:54:00
PAF Launches an Emergency Assistance Fund to Provide Direct Financial Support to Families Impacted by Amino Acid-Based Formula Shortages
New Pediatric Amino Acid Formula Emergency Assistance Fund is established
HAMPTON, Va., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Advocate Foundation (PAF), a national nonprofit organization that provides case management services and financial aid to patients with chronic, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases, today launched a new Pediatric Amino Acid Formula Emergency Assistance Fund designed to bring relief to families impacted by the shortage of amino acid-based formulas. This fund has been established for patients on amino acid-based formulas, providing direct financial assistance with expenses related to an in-patient hospitalization or emergency room visit of a child who is reliant on these formulas for nutrition but could not consistently access them due to the shortage. The fund will be accessible to families who meet the eligibility criteria, regardless of income, pending verification by a healthcare professional.
"We recognize the worry, stress and unexpected costs that are impacting parents with children who need specialty formula due to severe allergies and other health conditions. And we are committed to easing some of their burden with the urgent delivery of financial aid through this new fund," said Alan Balch, PhD, chief executive officer, Patient Advocate Foundation.
Additional program details are provided below, and complete information can be found on the website at https://www.patientadvocate.org/formulaemergencyassistancefund/.
Pediatric Amino Acid Formula Emergency Assistance fund:
- eligible patients can receive a one-time grant of $4500
To be eligible the patient must:
- have a confirmed diagnosis of an eligible condition that requires the use of amino acid-based formula for nutrition
- have had an in-patient hospital stay or emergency room visit on, or after, 2/17/22 for medical issues caused by lack of access to amino acid-based formula
- be a legal US resident and reside in the US or US territories
Grant funds can be used for expenses including:
- medical expenses not covered by any other third-party payor
- meals for parent/guardian during child's hospital stay or ER visit
- wage loss of parent/guardian due to child's hospital stay or ER visit
- child/elder care required for family members during hospital stay or ER visit
- hotel stay for parent/guardian during child's hospital stay
Applying for help is simple and can be done online at https://www.patientadvocate.org/formulaemergencyassistancefund/ or by calling our program specialists at 1-855-949-3915. Pediatric Amino Acid Formula Emergency Assistance Fund awards are limited to one per patient and based on a first come, first-served basis for as long as funding is available.
The fund is made possible by support from Abbott.
