KKR Aktie

WKN DE: A2LQV6 / ISIN: US48251W1045

24.12.2025 08:26:54

PAG, KKR To Buy Real Estate Business Of Sapporo Holdings

(RTTNews) - PAG, an Asian alternative investment firm, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), and Sapporo Holdings Limited (SBW.F, 2501.T), a Japanese alcoholic beverages company, announced on Wednesday that the funds managed by PAG and KKR have inked deals to acquire Sapporo Real Estate Co., Ltd. from Sapporo Holdings.  

The acquisition is anticipated to be completed in stages over three years, with the acquisition of the first tranche, representing a 51% stake, expected to be closed on June 1, 2026.

Post transaction, Sapporo Holdings will focus on and further boost its alcoholic beverages business, where it has competitive advantages. The company will also reinvest the proceeds from the sale primarily in growth initiatives within its alcoholic beverages business.  

Sapporo Real Estate owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of commercial, office, hotel, and residential assets mainly located in Ebisu, and Sapporo.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

KKR & Co Inc.

