Pagaya Prices 7.5 Mln Share Offering At $12.70; Stock Down In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), a financial technology company, Thursday priced public offering of 7.5 million shares at $12.70 amounting to $95 million. Pagaya shares were down more than 14 percent in pre-market.

The company intends to use proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes among others.

Citigroup and Jefferies are active joint book-running managers of the offering, which is expected to close on March 18, 2024.

Pagaya stock had closed at $15.51, up 5.30 percent on Wednesday. It has traded in the range of $0.78 - $20.00 in the last 1 year.