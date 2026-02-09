PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK19 / ISIN: IL0011858912
|
09.02.2026 17:52:14
Pagaya Technologies Shares Slide 20% Despite Q4 Revenue Growth
(RTTNews) - Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares fell 19.66 percent to $14.98, down $3.66 on Monday, as investors reacted to the company's fourth quarterly and full-year financial results despite a return to profitability.
The stock is currently trading at $14.98, compared with a previous close of $18.64. Shares opened at $13.65 and moved between $13.50 and $15.25 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume surged to about 15.61 million shares, well above the average volume of 3.47 million. The latest bid was $10.75 for 200 shares, while the ask stood at $17.48 for 200 shares.
Pagaya reported fourth-quarter net income to shareholders of $34.3 million, or $0.41 per share, compared with a loss of $237.9 million, or $3.20 per share, a year earlier. Full-year net income improved to $81.4 million, or $0.99 per share, from a loss of $401.4 million, or $5.66 per share, in 2024. Revenue for the year rose to $1.30 billion from $1.03 billion year over.
The stock's 52-week range is $8.50 to $44.99.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD Registered Shs
|
08.02.26
|Ausblick: PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.11.25
|Ausblick: PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD Registered Shs
|15,10
|-18,99%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt schlussendlich kräftig zu -- DAX beendet Handel über 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stark - Nikkei mit neuem Rekord
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zog am Montag deutlich an. Der deutsche Leitindex legte ebenfalls zu. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneinheitlich. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart stark.