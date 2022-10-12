|
Page Group Plc Q3 Gross Profit Up 14.0% - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Page Group plc (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L) reported third-quarter Group gross profit of 270.5 million pounds, an increase of 14.0% from last year. The Group noted that it exited the quarter strongly, delivering third month of gross profit in excess of 100 million pounds, albeit aided by the strengthening of the Dollar. Looking forward, Page Group expects full year operating profit to be in line with company compiled consensus of 204 million pounds.
Steve Ingham, CEO, PageGroup, said: "We delivered a good broad-based performance across the majority of our geographies, disciplines and brands, with record performances in nine countries despite the typically slower summer months. However, Greater China, 6% of the Group, continued to be impacted by lockdowns and restrictions, down 26% for the quarter."
