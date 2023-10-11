Page Group Q3 Gross Profit Down; Cuts FY23 Operating Profit View

(RTTNews) - Recruitment agency PageGroup plc (PAGE.L), in its trading update, on Wednesday reported that its third-quarter group gross profit was 242.2 million pounds, down 10.5 percent from last year's 270.5 million pounds. At constant currency rates, group gross profit fell 7.9 percent.

The company recorded stronger performance in temporary recruitment with 5.8 percent growth, while permanent gross profit fell 12.1 percent.

Gross profit per fee earner, the measure of productivity, increased 4 percent from last year.

Among regions, EMEA gross profit dropped 1.6 percent despite growth in France and Germany, and the drop was 18 percent in Americas, 19.3 percent in Asia Pacific, and 19 percent in UK with tough market conditions.

The company said candidate shortages remain acute and are supportive of continued high fee rates.

The company further said interim and special dividends of 66.2 million pounds will be paid on October 13.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Page Group expects operating profit, excluding the previously announced one off cost, to be between 125 million pounds and 130 million pounds.

The company previously expected full-year operating profit to be in line with then company compiled consensus of 137.6 million pounds.

Nicholas Kirk, Chief Executive Officer, PageGroup, said, " Looking ahead, due to a slower end to the quarter, there is a heightened degree of uncertainty in the short term.... Given these fundamental strengths, we believe we will continue to perform well in these challenging markets, and we are confident in our ability to implement our new strategy driving the long-term profitability of the Group."

PageGroup plans to release fourth quarter trading update on January 15.