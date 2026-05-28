PagerDuty Aktie

PagerDuty für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PF9K / ISIN: US69553P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.05.2026 22:40:06

PagerDuty Swings To Profit In Q1; Raises EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - AI-powered operations management company PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Thursday reported a profit for the first quarter compared to a loss last year, driben by improved revenues and margins.

Net income was $10.25 million, or $0.13 per share, compared with a net loss attributable to shareholders of $6.50 million, or $0.07 loss per share, a year earlier. Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders increased to $25.82 million, or $0.32 per share, from $22.68 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Revenue rose 1% to $120.97 million from $119.81 million a year earlier.

Gross margin improved to 84.3% from 84.0%. Customers with ARR above $100,000 increased 1% to 860, while total paid customers rose to 15,380 from 15,247 a year earlier.

For the second quarter, PagerDuty expects revenue between $122 million and $124 million, with adjusted earnings projected between $0.29 and $0.31 per share.

For fiscal 2027, the company maintained revenue guidance of $488.5 million to $496.5 million, while raising adjusted earnings guidance to $1.27 to $1.32 per share from the prior outlook of $1.23 to $1.28 per share.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PagerDuty

mehr Nachrichten