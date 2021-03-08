PageUp to provide streamlined and accelerated recruitment solutions for leading US university

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PageUp [https://www.pageuppeople.com], a provider of cloud-based talent management software, today announced that Stanford University's Faculty Affairs unit has selected PageUp Recruitment Management to help streamline its faculty applicant tracking processes across its schools and divisions.

PageUp's Recruitment Management module will help Stanford University Faculty Affairs to automate and streamline the faculty search and applicant tracking processes for its faculty hiring efforts.

The PageUp solution is designed to drive greater efficiency, automation and transparency in recruitment processes, allowing the institution to increase the quality and diversity of hires while delivering an outstanding candidate experience.

PageUp offers first-class customer support and a proven track record in the higher education industry, with colleges and universities around the globe using the PageUp solution.

PageUp will provide Stanford University Faculty Affairs with:

Recruitment Management solutions to automate faculty search and applicant tracking processes.

Position management functionality

Streamlined reporting with visibility into EEO and diversity data

A configurable system to manage different workflows for each school/division

Full search committee management

Mark Rice, PageUp CEO, says, "PageUp is excited to help Stanford University to attract the talent required to continually advance the needs of the institution. We're proud to work with one of the world's leading universities to deliver an innovative recruitment management solution and wonderful candidate experience."

About PageUp

The powerful PageUp platform optimizes each step of the talent management lifecycle – so everyone can reach their full potential. PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From Recruitment Marketing – including sophisticated content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management tools – through to Recruitment Management , Onboarding , Learning , Performance , and Succession – all underpinned by Analytics .

Customers love PageUp for its deep functionality and ability to be configured for a range of workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, PageUp is a truly global solution. PageUp has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London and Dublin.

