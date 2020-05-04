PagnatoKarp Teams with Barron's to Provide Financial Education and Virtual Events Aimed at Improving Next-Gen Financial Literacy

RESTON, Va., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

PagnatoKarp has teamed with Barron's in Education to help strengthen financial education for the next generation of business leaders through university programs and events. Barron's invited Paul Pagnato, CEO Founder at PagnatoKarp, to speak at a special Next-Gen Webinar, "Young Investing in Turbulent Times", to help students understand the impact of COVID-19 on financial markets and investing for the future. Pagnato was joined by Jack Hough, Associate Editor Investing for Barron's, and host Joe Lanza, Director of Financial Education for Barron's Group. More than 50 universities participated in the Virtual Event.

"Students today will be future business leaders and entrepreneurs, which is critical for growth," says Paul Pagnato. "We share a responsibility to give back and reinvest in the next generation to help make a positive impact on future wealth abundance."

Financial literacy was a big topic at the 2020 Barron's Teams Summit, an invitation-only event that brought together advisory teams Barron's considers to be elite-tier. Paul Pagnato was a panelist for "Improving Financial Proficiency in the Next Generation of Leaders and Advisors". The discussion centered on financial literacy challenges our country faces and how to make the most impactful improvements.

The Barron's in Education Program is a unique three-way partnership between Barron's, advisors, and academia. The program enables faculty and students to engage with business leaders, top market professionals, C-level executives, and highly successful investors across the Barron's community around the nation. Online access is given 24/7 to the Barron's top-notch financial platform for industry content, tools, and real-time case studies integrated directly into university curriculum.

Paul Pagnato sponsors Barron's in Education through the TrueFiduciary® Institute, a non-profit with a purpose to positively impact one million students through financial education.

Sponsorships include University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State, William & Mary, George Mason, University of Georgia, University of Texas and Florida Atlantic University. Pagnato is also a guest speaker in wealth management and business school courses at Georgetown, Stanford University and Harvard.

"We are delighted to partner with PagnatoKarp and top universities to bring the Barron's in Education program to students and faculty," said Joe Lanza, Director of Financial Education, Barron's Group. "The enhanced experiential learning helps promote financial proficiency for tomorrow's business leaders."

About PagnatoKarp

With $4.8 billion assets under advisement ¹ , PagnatoKarp is a Boutique Family Office specializing in Intelligent Wealth Management™ for CEO Founders , entrepreneurs, wealth creators and ultra-high-net-worth families. Our goal is to simplify and elevate your life so you have more time to spend on what matters to you most. With True Fiduciary® standards of transparency, we embrace the legal obligation to put your interests first while focusing on asset protection, cash flow, and opportunities. PagnatoKarp is frequently ranked on top financial advisor lists by Barron's and Forbes, and is Best Multi-Family Office ($2.5B to $5B AUM/AUA) and a Virginia Best Place to Work. ²

Contact:

Cathy Rieder

Director, Client Experience & Branding

PagnatoKarp

703-468-2733

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pagnatokarp-teams-with-barrons-to-provide-financial-education-and-virtual-events-aimed-at-improving-next-gen-financial-literacy-301051643.html

SOURCE PagnatoKarp