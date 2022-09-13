DE PERE, Wis., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PAi Retirement Services (PAi) has announced the launch of CoPilot Prime Solo(k) with American Funds, a 401(k) saving solution designed specifically to support owner-only start-ups and small businesses.

PAi to Offer CoPilot Prime Solo(k) with American Funds for Small Businesses

"Owner-only businesses have unique retirement planning needs, and the CoPilot Prime Solo(k) solution meets the specific needs of micro and small businesses," said Amy Hermann, Director of Sales and Marketing at PAi. "We are pleased to work with a trusted firm like Capital Group, home of American Funds, to play such a key role in helping business owners plan for and reach their retirement goals."

The new 401(k) investment lineup leverages model portfolios utilizing underlying American Funds and is available to Solo(k) plan sponsors who are interested in CoPilot Prime's investment fiduciary recordkeeping services in combination with the American Funds.

"Given the need for solutions that satisfy state mandates and improve coverage for employers of all sizes, we are excited to be the investment manager partner with PAi in providing this solution to the marketplace," said Mike Bockstie, Senior Vice President, Institutional Retirement Sales, Capital Group.

This fully bundled Solo(k) service includes access to PAi's award-winning1 Customer Care team and CoPilot Prime plan features that make saving for retirement relatable. The personalized alerts system works to keep business owners on track toward retirement readiness, while the Years of Retirement calculator provides information about their savings in years, not just dollars.

To learn more about the benefits of CoPilot Prime Solo(k) with American Funds and CoPilot's many client-focused services, visit pai.com/partner-offerings/american-funds.



1 PAi won The Stevies' Best Financial Services Call Center award in 2020



About PAi

Since 1983, PAi has helped people successfully save for retirement by changing retirement outcomes with participant-focused, easy-to-manage 401(k) retirement services. CoPilot's recordkeeping services feature Years of Retirement calculations, allowing savers to see exactly how many years their savings can buy, and an event-based alert system that keeps participants on track by sending updates along the way. See how CoPilot is changing the retirement conversation: pai.com.

To learn more about PAi's award-winning culture or check out career opportunities, visit: pai.com/careers.

About Capital Group

Capital Group, home of American Funds, has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability since 1931.

As of June 30, 2022, Capital Group manages approximately $2.2 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individuals and institutional investors around the world. Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

For more information, visit capitalgroup.com .

