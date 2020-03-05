Paige Hathaway Joins iCRYO As Equity Partner

HOUSTON, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the leading Cryotherapy, Wellness and Recovery franchise in the United States, announced today that Fitness Icon and Entrepreneur, Paige Hathaway, will be joining the company as an Equity Partner and Brand Ambassador. As one of the top fitness celebrities on social media with over 11 million followers across all her social platforms, Hathaway uses her platform to positively impact and inspire others to live a healthy lifestyle. Recovery is an integral part of her day-to-day routine, and her expressed interest in the cryotherapy industry has led her to partner with iCRYO.

As an equity partner, Hathaway will be heavily involved in franchise development and marketing as the company expands into new markets across the U.S. With an intensive plan in place to grow exponentially across the nation, iCRYO prides itself on its top industry safety practices and first-class guest experience.

iCRYO offers services such as Whole Body Cryotherapy, Cryo Facials, Infrared Saunas, iV Infusions, Compression Therapy, Body Sculpting, and Localized Cryotherapy. Many benefits from cryotherapy services includes reducing inflammation and pain, improvement in sleep, anti-aging and skin rejuvenation, reduction in acne and skin blemishes, stress relief, improvement of circulation, headache relief, and so much more.

"Recovery is a huge factor in staying fit and healthy for long periods of time," said Hathaway. "I'm so excited to be joining iCRYO as an equity partner. Cryotherapy has helped me immensely on my fitness path, and I can't wait to help others find success through iCRYO. Assisting the company with its growth is a fantastic opportunity and I can't wait to help in any way possible."

"Since we started iCRYO, we have built a team of likeminded individuals that fully believe in Cryotherapy, and we couldn't be happier to add Paige to that team," said Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and COO of iCRYO. "Paige Hathaway is great at what she does, but is also an incredible person with a fantastic attitude towards life. She's incredibly driven and we can't wait for her to assist iCRYO in its nationwide expansion."

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO Cryotherapy is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO Cryotherapy is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy in your area. Our mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

