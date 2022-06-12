Pain at the Pump? This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Profits from High Gas Prices

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The U.S. national average for a regular gallon of gas is $4.99 as of this writing, according to the American Automobile Association. A month ago, the average was just $4.37 per gallon. And a year ago, the average was $3.07 per gallon. In other words, the price of gas is up 14% month over month and 63% year over year.The rapid increase in the price of gas hurts many consumers and many businesses. However, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is an under-the-radar stock that could actually benefit from rising gasoline prices and is therefore worth considering right now.Data from Yardeni Research shows that consumer spending on gas has reached an all-time high. Spending is reportedly at a $5,000 annual rate, compared to just $2,800 at this time last year. Therefore, gas prices are up 63%, and spending is up 79%. And average incomes haven't kept up in the past year.Continue reading